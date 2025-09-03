 Skip to content
3 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch focused mainly on localization improvements.

I know these aren’t the most exciting updates, but I want to make sure that players who buy the game expecting their language get a proper experience with as few errors as possible. Some translations have not been up to my standards, and I’m working to correct that.

The good news: progress is being made! English, Spanish, and French have now been reviewed and updated. I’m currently lining up help for Russian and Chinese, and I’ve reached out to a local publisher to assist with German, Italian, and Portuguese. Hopefully I’ll have more to share soon.

Please note this doesn’t mean the updated languages are perfect, but the number of errors should be much lower than before. If you spot anything off, or just want to share general feedback, you’ll now find a “Send Feedback” button in the settings menu, which links to a Google Form.

Changes

  • Spanish localization reviewed and updated

  • French localization reviewed and updated

  • Minor English grammar fixes

  • Added Send Feedback button to settings menu

  • Added a metal grate above the diamond unlock area (For easier discoverability)

Also, I am looking into making a Discord server, more on that soon hopefully!

Thank you all once again for playing and supporting the game!

