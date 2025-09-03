DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 9/10: PERFORMANCE & ZOMBIE SYSTEM UPDATES
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS & SYSTEM FIXES
Today's Progress:
• Soldier Food Feedback System Removed after causing overall performance issues
• Zombie Horde Sound Optimized for better audio performance
• Zombie Horde Spawning Logic Reworked for smoother gameplay at low FPS and high zombie counts
• New Merge & Move Indicators for clarity during gameplay
• Critical Tutorial & Save Fixes across multiple devices
MAJOR UPDATES:
Soldier Food Feedback Removed – System rolled back due to performance degradation
Zombie Sound Optimization – Horde sounds now more efficient and less performance-heavy
Zombie Spawn Waves – Zombies now spawn in waves each second, fixing missing spawns at low FPS
Merge & Move Indicators – Clearer information for merge availability and unit actions
Cloud Tutorial Save – Tutorial progress now saved across devices to prevent repeat issues
ZOMBIE HORDE SYSTEM ENHANCEMENTS
• Optimized Horde Sounds – Zombie swarm audio optimized for lower CPU/GPU usage
• Wave-Based Spawning – Zombies now appear in timed waves each second, fixing situations where large hordes would fail to fully spawn on low FPS setups
• Gameplay Stability – Ensures every zombie always spawns regardless of performance issues
MERGE & CARD SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
• Max-Level Merge Indicator Fix – Merge indicators no longer appear on max-level soldiers and buildings
• Merge Info Overlay – Buildings now display icon + name when merge is possible for clearer visibility
• Level-Up Card Resource Fix – Prevented double resource collection exploit (resources are now gathered instantly when using a level-up card)
• Move Card Indicator – Merge indicators now also correctly appear when using Move cards
• Special Card Fix – Reroll button no longer stays disabled after using a Special card
TUTORIAL & SAVE SYSTEM FIXES
• Tutorial Save Issue Fixed – If tutorial wasn’t completed, switching PCs could lock items and even delete saves; now resolved
• Cloud Tutorial Progress – Tutorial completion is now stored in the cloud to prevent restarts when starting a new save on different PCs
• Hidden Object Performance Fix – Certain disabled objects no longer run in the background, improving performance
• Range Display Fix – Soldier range indicators now display correctly for 1x1 and 3x3 units
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION
Special thanks to players who reported these issues:
Bug Report Champions:
• Players who highlighted performance issues from the food system
• Community members reporting missing zombies at high counts
• Testers who spotted merge indicator inconsistencies
• Players who flagged tutorial/save problems across multiple devices
• Feedback from Discord & Steam discussions that shaped today’s fixes
Your reports directly improved performance and clarity – thank you!
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 9 complete: Performance optimized and zombie systems reworked.
Tomorrow: Final day of the 10-day challenge – more fixes, polish, and player-driven updates.
Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.
Join the Community
Official Website
City Defense Z Wiki
Day 9 complete. Day 10 begins tomorrow. Let’s finish strong together.
Your feedback drives our development.
Changed files in this update