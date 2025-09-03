 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842544 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 9/10: PERFORMANCE & ZOMBIE SYSTEM UPDATES

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS & SYSTEM FIXES


Today's Progress:
Soldier Food Feedback System Removed after causing overall performance issues
Zombie Horde Sound Optimized for better audio performance
Zombie Horde Spawning Logic Reworked for smoother gameplay at low FPS and high zombie counts
New Merge & Move Indicators for clarity during gameplay
Critical Tutorial & Save Fixes across multiple devices

MAJOR UPDATES:

Soldier Food Feedback Removed – System rolled back due to performance degradation

Zombie Sound Optimization – Horde sounds now more efficient and less performance-heavy

Zombie Spawn Waves – Zombies now spawn in waves each second, fixing missing spawns at low FPS

Merge & Move Indicators – Clearer information for merge availability and unit actions

Cloud Tutorial Save – Tutorial progress now saved across devices to prevent repeat issues

ZOMBIE HORDE SYSTEM ENHANCEMENTS


Optimized Horde Sounds – Zombie swarm audio optimized for lower CPU/GPU usage
Wave-Based Spawning – Zombies now appear in timed waves each second, fixing situations where large hordes would fail to fully spawn on low FPS setups
Gameplay Stability – Ensures every zombie always spawns regardless of performance issues

MERGE & CARD SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS


Max-Level Merge Indicator Fix – Merge indicators no longer appear on max-level soldiers and buildings
Merge Info Overlay – Buildings now display icon + name when merge is possible for clearer visibility
Level-Up Card Resource Fix – Prevented double resource collection exploit (resources are now gathered instantly when using a level-up card)
Move Card Indicator – Merge indicators now also correctly appear when using Move cards
Special Card Fix – Reroll button no longer stays disabled after using a Special card

TUTORIAL & SAVE SYSTEM FIXES


Tutorial Save Issue Fixed – If tutorial wasn’t completed, switching PCs could lock items and even delete saves; now resolved
Cloud Tutorial Progress – Tutorial completion is now stored in the cloud to prevent restarts when starting a new save on different PCs
Hidden Object Performance Fix – Certain disabled objects no longer run in the background, improving performance
Range Display Fix – Soldier range indicators now display correctly for 1x1 and 3x3 units

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION


Special thanks to players who reported these issues:

Bug Report Champions:
• Players who highlighted performance issues from the food system
• Community members reporting missing zombies at high counts
• Testers who spotted merge indicator inconsistencies
• Players who flagged tutorial/save problems across multiple devices
• Feedback from Discord & Steam discussions that shaped today’s fixes

Your reports directly improved performance and clarity – thank you!

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 9 complete: Performance optimized and zombie systems reworked.

Tomorrow: Final day of the 10-day challenge – more fixes, polish, and player-driven updates.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

