DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 9/10: PERFORMANCE & ZOMBIE SYSTEM UPDATES

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS & SYSTEM FIXES



Today's Progress:

• Soldier Food Feedback System Removed after causing overall performance issues

• Zombie Horde Sound Optimized for better audio performance

• Zombie Horde Spawning Logic Reworked for smoother gameplay at low FPS and high zombie counts

• New Merge & Move Indicators for clarity during gameplay

• Critical Tutorial & Save Fixes across multiple devices



MAJOR UPDATES:



Soldier Food Feedback Removed – System rolled back due to performance degradation



Zombie Sound Optimization – Horde sounds now more efficient and less performance-heavy



Zombie Spawn Waves – Zombies now spawn in waves each second, fixing missing spawns at low FPS



Merge & Move Indicators – Clearer information for merge availability and unit actions



Cloud Tutorial Save – Tutorial progress now saved across devices to prevent repeat issues





ZOMBIE HORDE SYSTEM ENHANCEMENTS



• Optimized Horde Sounds – Zombie swarm audio optimized for lower CPU/GPU usage

• Wave-Based Spawning – Zombies now appear in timed waves each second, fixing situations where large hordes would fail to fully spawn on low FPS setups

• Gameplay Stability – Ensures every zombie always spawns regardless of performance issues





MERGE & CARD SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS



• Max-Level Merge Indicator Fix – Merge indicators no longer appear on max-level soldiers and buildings

• Merge Info Overlay – Buildings now display icon + name when merge is possible for clearer visibility

• Level-Up Card Resource Fix – Prevented double resource collection exploit (resources are now gathered instantly when using a level-up card)

• Move Card Indicator – Merge indicators now also correctly appear when using Move cards

• Special Card Fix – Reroll button no longer stays disabled after using a Special card





TUTORIAL & SAVE SYSTEM FIXES



• Tutorial Save Issue Fixed – If tutorial wasn’t completed, switching PCs could lock items and even delete saves; now resolved

• Cloud Tutorial Progress – Tutorial completion is now stored in the cloud to prevent restarts when starting a new save on different PCs

• Hidden Object Performance Fix – Certain disabled objects no longer run in the background, improving performance

• Range Display Fix – Soldier range indicators now display correctly for 1x1 and 3x3 units





COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IMPLEMENTATION



Special thanks to players who reported these issues:



Bug Report Champions:

• Players who highlighted performance issues from the food system

• Community members reporting missing zombies at high counts

• Testers who spotted merge indicator inconsistencies

• Players who flagged tutorial/save problems across multiple devices

• Feedback from Discord & Steam discussions that shaped today’s fixes



Your reports directly improved performance and clarity – thank you!





THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES



Day 9 complete: Performance optimized and zombie systems reworked.



Tomorrow: Final day of the 10-day challenge – more fixes, polish, and player-driven updates.



Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.



Day 9 complete. Day 10 begins tomorrow. Let’s finish strong together.



Your feedback drives our development.

