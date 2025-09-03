Everybody i want all of you to welcome into the game the GOLDEN card edition.
golden cards give you 4 gold when you combine them with other cards!
also a new card to go along with it.
the Alchemist! he makes a card golden permanently
also card in the shop have a 2% chance to be golden.
check it out and tell me what you thing in the feedback
NEW CARD EDITION!
