Patchnote #54 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21622) - 03/09/2025
Monster
- Monster Double Door Animation Modified: Updated the animation for monsters passing through double doors.
- Driftborn Fix: Fixed an issue where the Driftborn could very rarely spawn on a player and catch them instantly.
- Driftborn SFX Fix: Fixed an issue where the Driftborn’s sound effects were not played correctly.
- Trickster’s Dance Fix: Fixed a bug causing the Trickster’s dance countdown to occasionally be misaligned.
- Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the player would spin continuously when cursed and caught by the Cursed Pharaoh.
- Stone Stalkers & Gate Fix: Fixed a bug where Stone Stalkers could pass through gates while they were opening.
- Stone Stalkers & Double Door Fix: Fixed a bug where a statue could get stuck when passing through a double door specifically in the museum.
Gameplay
- Blinking Laser Puzzle Modified: Slowed down the laser sweep from Medium to Nightmare difficulty.
LD
- Lighting Optimization: Optimized lighting to significantly improve performance, particularly on the Cruise Ship environment.
- Preset Collision Fix: Removed collision presets from certain environment assets to prevent players from getting stuck on them.
- Furniture Position Changes: Modified some furniture positions to avoid issues with monster navigation.
- Restoration Room Museum Fix: Fixed a bug where ceiling lights only partially spawned on certain seeds.
- Cruise Ship Piano Stool Modified: Modified the piano stool to be a physics-based object.
- Kitchen Table Fix: Fixed the kitchen table collider to make hiding under tables easier.
- Bathroom Sink Outline Fix: Fixed a bug where the towel next to the sink was also outlined.
- Glass Archives Fix: Fixed a glass pane in the museum that was too transparent.
General
- Lobby UI Adjusted: Adjustments made to the lobby UI.
- Gate Opening Animation Fix: Fixed a bug that allowed players to open gates from too far away.
- Help to Climb Fix: Fixed a bug where the assist climb animation could trigger from a distance.
- Camera system Fix: Fixed a bug where rooms observed by the camera system were sometimes not lit.
- Player Name & Rejoin Fix: Fixed a bug where, if a player died while another was rejoining, the rejoining player could not see the dead player’s name.
- Dead Player Info Fix: When a player disconnects, they are now marked as “Disconnected” in the team info panel.
