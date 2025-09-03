 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19842258 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #54 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21622) - 03/09/2025

Monster

  • Monster Double Door Animation Modified: Updated the animation for monsters passing through double doors.
  • Driftborn Fix: Fixed an issue where the Driftborn could very rarely spawn on a player and catch them instantly.
  • Driftborn SFX Fix: Fixed an issue where the Driftborn’s sound effects were not played correctly.
  • Trickster’s Dance Fix: Fixed a bug causing the Trickster’s dance countdown to occasionally be misaligned.
  • Cursed Pharaoh Fix: Fixed a bug where the player would spin continuously when cursed and caught by the Cursed Pharaoh.
  • Stone Stalkers & Gate Fix: Fixed a bug where Stone Stalkers could pass through gates while they were opening.
  • Stone Stalkers & Double Door Fix: Fixed a bug where a statue could get stuck when passing through a double door specifically in the museum.

Gameplay

  • Blinking Laser Puzzle Modified: Slowed down the laser sweep from Medium to Nightmare difficulty.

LD

  • Lighting Optimization: Optimized lighting to significantly improve performance, particularly on the Cruise Ship environment.
  • Preset Collision Fix: Removed collision presets from certain environment assets to prevent players from getting stuck on them.
  • Furniture Position Changes: Modified some furniture positions to avoid issues with monster navigation.
  • Restoration Room Museum Fix: Fixed a bug where ceiling lights only partially spawned on certain seeds.
  • Cruise Ship Piano Stool Modified: Modified the piano stool to be a physics-based object.
  • Kitchen Table Fix: Fixed the kitchen table collider to make hiding under tables easier.
  • Bathroom Sink Outline Fix: Fixed a bug where the towel next to the sink was also outlined.
  • Glass Archives Fix: Fixed a glass pane in the museum that was too transparent.

General

  • Lobby UI Adjusted: Adjustments made to the lobby UI.
  • Gate Opening Animation Fix: Fixed a bug that allowed players to open gates from too far away.
  • Help to Climb Fix: Fixed a bug where the assist climb animation could trigger from a distance.
  • Camera system Fix: Fixed a bug where rooms observed by the camera system were sometimes not lit.
  • Player Name & Rejoin Fix: Fixed a bug where, if a player died while another was rejoining, the rejoining player could not see the dead player’s name.
  • Dead Player Info Fix: When a player disconnects, they are now marked as “Disconnected” in the team info panel.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link