Updates and Optimizations:

1. Increased character movement speed (+25%. Note: Player character movement can be upgraded by improving Constitution).

2. Added a "Keep Inventory on Death" setting in the game settings.

3. Increased the crafting speed when NPCs assist the player (now 5 times the original speed, which is also related to the NPC's own skill level).

4. Fixed the crafting speed issue with high-quality workbenches.

5. Tied attribute damage to the player-set damage multiplier (Note: If the damage multiplier is set greater than 1, the maximum attribute damage multiplier will still be capped at 1).