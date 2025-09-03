 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842212
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates and Optimizations:
1. Increased character movement speed (+25%. Note: Player character movement can be upgraded by improving Constitution).
2. Added a "Keep Inventory on Death" setting in the game settings.
3. Increased the crafting speed when NPCs assist the player (now 5 times the original speed, which is also related to the NPC's own skill level).
4. Fixed the crafting speed issue with high-quality workbenches.
5. Tied attribute damage to the player-set damage multiplier (Note: If the damage multiplier is set greater than 1, the maximum attribute damage multiplier will still be capped at 1).

