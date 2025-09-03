 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19842181 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You may have to create a new save for distributors to work
+Added icon to distributor request UI
+Added dialogue for regular distributor orders
*Fixed calendar not showing up properly
*Minor tweaks for distributor
*Fixed not getting EXP for harvesting weed and putting on packagingtable

