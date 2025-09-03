You may have to create a new save for distributors to work
+Added icon to distributor request UI
+Added dialogue for regular distributor orders
*Fixed calendar not showing up properly
*Minor tweaks for distributor
*Fixed not getting EXP for harvesting weed and putting on packagingtable
Update for 3. september
