Hello everyone! After a lot of work, I'm happy to announce the new version, including the following bug fixes!



* Issue when Locked cards are hidden when leaving the shop and returning to it

* Several bugs related to the card "Queen of Pentacles"

* Kardma crash fixed



Plus, there's now a new feature!



* When selecting your Seed, you can input the word "TUTORIAL" to repeat the tutorial sequence! For anyone who needs a refresher on how the game works.



Happy playing!



(Who are we kidding everyone's going to be playing Silksong now, myself included XD)