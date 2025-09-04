Hello everyone! After a lot of work, I'm happy to announce the new version, including the following bug fixes!
* Issue when Locked cards are hidden when leaving the shop and returning to it
* Several bugs related to the card "Queen of Pentacles"
* Kardma crash fixed
Plus, there's now a new feature!
* When selecting your Seed, you can input the word "TUTORIAL" to repeat the tutorial sequence! For anyone who needs a refresher on how the game works.
Happy playing!
(Who are we kidding everyone's going to be playing Silksong now, myself included XD)
Version 1.0.0.3 is now live!
