4 September 2025 Build 19842112
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! After a lot of work, I'm happy to announce the new version, including the following bug fixes!

* Issue when Locked cards are hidden when leaving the shop and returning to it
* Several bugs related to the card "Queen of Pentacles"
* Kardma crash fixed

Plus, there's now a new feature!

* When selecting your Seed, you can input the word "TUTORIAL" to repeat the tutorial sequence! For anyone who needs a refresher on how the game works.

Happy playing!

(Who are we kidding everyone's going to be playing Silksong now, myself included XD)

