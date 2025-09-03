 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19842042 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New features and stuff:

  • Lobby chat and game chat.

  • Some visual enhancements to the game map.

  • Bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3824621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link