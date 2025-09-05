 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19841921 Edited 5 September 2025 – 23:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Adventurers! We have a hotfix!


Changes and fixes in this update include:


  • Corrected localizations for several Daily Quests.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause device settings to be opened when tapping the speech-to-chat icon.

  • Fixed a bug that returned a server error if a player tried to delete their account.

  • \[iOS] Resolved an issue that could prevent players from using Facebook login if the Facebook app was installed on their device.


Additionally, the Projector of Memories prop is scheduled to become available in the in-game shop at 00:00 September 6th PDT (UTC -7). For more details on the prop, please refer to the 0.30.5 patch notes.



As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback, and encourage you to join the community discussion on our official Discord server at discord.gg/thatskygame!

Changed files in this update

