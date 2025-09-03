This update include a significant balance pass on loot and economy. The goal is to increase the feeling of progression throughout a run.
Also:
Updates to inventory sorting & interface
Fixed generation/persistence of shop bag contents
'Weapon Damage' on the character stats screen now includes bonuses from stats
Increased the size of miscellaneous info tooltips
Added tooltip to alert level
Added a minor animation on enter battle
Made the Congregation a bit stronger
Made the Shady Merchant a lot stronger
v0.1.19 - Progression Rebalanced
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update