3 September 2025 Build 19841864 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update include a significant balance pass on loot and economy. The goal is to increase the feeling of progression throughout a run.

Also:
Updates to inventory sorting & interface
Fixed generation/persistence of shop bag contents
'Weapon Damage' on the character stats screen now includes bonuses from stats
Increased the size of miscellaneous info tooltips
Added tooltip to alert level
Added a minor animation on enter battle
Made the Congregation a bit stronger
Made the Shady Merchant a lot stronger

