This update include a significant balance pass on loot and economy. The goal is to increase the feeling of progression throughout a run.



Also:

Updates to inventory sorting & interface

Fixed generation/persistence of shop bag contents

'Weapon Damage' on the character stats screen now includes bonuses from stats

Increased the size of miscellaneous info tooltips

Added tooltip to alert level

Added a minor animation on enter battle

Made the Congregation a bit stronger

Made the Shady Merchant a lot stronger