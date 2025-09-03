Dear Fermi Paradox Community,



After a long break we are back with an update for The Fermi Paradox. Doing game development with a 10 month baby at home is quite a challenge so it took us some time to finish the Metis update, named again after a Jupiter moon.



Our main focus for the Metis update is to improve the experience for first players, since we got a lot of feedback from first time players, who were confused about Robot Uprisings and First Contact, so we added ingame tutorial popups to help with these issues.



Also we are introducing Terraforming events. These events are available for colonies in the FTL age and can change the type of a planet. We observed during the endgame, how sometimes FTL organic colonies struggle to keep up with FTL synthetic societies, mainly because there were only a few Paradigm Shift events in the game that remove the colony status effect, blocking the FTL colonies from archiving the final technology.

We are continue working on the next big update and writing events for the upcoming Nano Age. All artworks are done and 50% of the texts are finished by now.

And as always, a big thanks to the community for your patience and support.

Early Access Build - 0.72.E.5 (Metis Update)

Terraforming Colony Events Terraforming is one of the central technologies of our FTL Age. We introduced new events for FTL colonies to trigger a special paradigm shift event with common probability, that will change the planet type of the colony and remove the colony status. This is also done for balancing reasons. During the endgame, when advanced FTL societies and robots compete over the galaxies, it was possible to push the FTL organics into a deadlock. They often have to flee to other planets from robot invasions or resource collapse and build up new colonies. But the rarity of the colony paradigm shift events prevented them from rising towards independence and so it was not possible to participate in final technology projects. The terraforming events even out this disadvantage and also create a new "Terraformed Planet" status that we can use for future follow up events.

More detailed Ingame Tutorial Panels To guide players through the game mechanics of the midgame and endgame better new tutorial panels are shown during gameplay. These panels can be disabled.



"Fist Signal Send Info" - explaining that positive interpreted signals have a big effect on future direct contact events,



"First Ship Send Info" and "First Contact Info" - explaining how the ethics of a native society are the main driving factor in the "Contact" option and the ethics of the spaceship crew the main driving factor in the "Observation" option.



"Cyber Age Reached" explaining the robot uprising status symbols.



"Singularity Age Reached" explaining the final technology event.

Much more event options now remove the "robot uprising" status effects.

" Machine Dependence ", " Unethical AI " and " Robot Repression " status are often removed by technological enlightenment events, the ascension options of paradigm shift events or when injustice events are averted.



" Rapid Replication " status are removed often by technological reduction events, the ascension option of paradigm shift events or when consumption events are averted.

" Weird Machines " status are removed often by technological knowledge events, the ascension options of paradigm shift events or certain growth events.



All machine uprising statuses (except weird machines) are often removed during catastrophic events that cause massive loss of population or a lost in tech levels. Also some of the resource scarcity and resource exhaustion options remove most "robot uprising" statuses.

New Sol System Event "\Radio Metis\"

New Sol System Event "\The Metis Summit\"



New FTL Robot Event "\The Quantum Ark\"

New FTL Robot Event "\Echoes of Creation\"

New FTL Robot Event "\Robotic Poetry\"

New Terraform Event "\Easy Terraforming\"

New Terraform Event "\Global Granulation Project\"

New Terraform Event "\Planetary Crust Perforation\"

New Terraform Event "\Atmospheric Cooling Pattern\"

New Terraform Event "\The Eden Protocol\"

New Terraform Event "\Hypervegetation Boost\"

New Terraform Event "\Planetary Oceanification\"

New Terraform Event "\Planetary Restoration\"

New Terraform Event "\Slow Terraforming\"

New Extinction Event "\Catastrophic Gender Reveal Party\"



Bugfix - FTL Colonies with extremely low population but maximal technology progress did not trigger the population crisis events. This is now fixed.

Bugfix - FTL Colonies with very low resources but maximal technology progress did not trigger the resource crisis events. This is now fixed.

Bugfix - Stone Age civilizations from ice, ocean and desert planets don't use "directed wildfires" as their WMDs anymore.

Bugfix - The history text of the "Deportation Spaceship" from the transformation coexisting events displays now the correct system names.

Bugfix - The "Mines of Io" event can only happen in the Sol System now

Bugfix - When choosing the top option of the "First Sight" event the civilization is correctly named "The Visionaries" now and the "sightless species" status is correctly removed

Bugfix - Ingame Menu is now correctly opened when pressing the Escape key

Bugfix - The names of artefacts are now shown in the "Curious Artefacts" alien ruins colony event.





See you up in the stars, voyager.



Jörg from Anomaly Games



Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/n5bDJ7pRVM

