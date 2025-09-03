 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841829 Edited 3 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC
Multiplayer: now current selected car is spawned in multiplayer session.

For external bot developers (https://github.com/zukurace/zukurace-external-bot): IPC semaphores and memory use char, not wchar.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3012261
Linux 64-bit Depot 3012262
