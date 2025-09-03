This patch fixes several bugs and makes small gameplay improvements:
Translation errors in the Game Menu fixed.
Game Menu progress bar in Part 2 position issue corrected.
Audio no longer exceeds the set level when changing parts.
Audio sliders made easier to click (previously too small).
In-part progress section no longer blocks clicks on other objects (progress section moved to top-right corner).
Peppermint (hints) system in Part 3 fixed.
Speech bubble display time increased.
Inventory and in-game object menus system improved:
Inventory opening key changed from right-click to space.
Menus can now also be closed with right-click.
Changed files in this update