3 September 2025 Build 19841813
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes several bugs and makes small gameplay improvements:

  • Translation errors in the Game Menu fixed.

  • Game Menu progress bar in Part 2 position issue corrected.

  • Audio no longer exceeds the set level when changing parts.

  • Audio sliders made easier to click (previously too small).

  • In-part progress section no longer blocks clicks on other objects (progress section moved to top-right corner).

  • Peppermint (hints) system in Part 3 fixed.

  • Speech bubble display time increased.

  • Inventory and in-game object menus system improved:

    • Inventory opening key changed from right-click to space.

    • Menus can now also be closed with right-click.

