3 September 2025 Build 19841788 Edited 3 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • RPG Mode unlocked preview mode now available. No progression yet.
  • Inventory item skills/abilities now active during RPG mode matches.
  • Start life for boss and player shown on node info panel on the RPG mode.


Improvements:

  • Player life gain/loss notification coloring changed to green/red.
  • Level 2 nodes start the boss at 25 / 30 life.
  • RPG mode matches draw a deck based on the node elements for the AI player.
  • Gold reset for existing profiles and enabed.
  • RPG Mode deck selection added.
  • Select All becomes Clear All when all options are selected during attacker selection.
  • Background images added to RPG map nodes.
  • Match UI hidden until start card selection has finished.
  • Start card selection adjusted to show if you attack/defend first turn and who your opponent is.
  • Fake cards added to start card selection during tutorial for visual purposes.
  • RPG mode start hand size increase added to node info window.
  • Action tab on deck builder no longer shows modal cards.
  • Text adjust for the in deck drop down options.
  • RPG mode map reworked to draw lines and monitor completion differently.
  • Unblocked attacker fireball vfx size 5x increased.
  • Statistics moved back to main menu.
  • Settings menu adjusted.
  • Rulebook button removed from main menu.
  • Esc behaviours added for the statistics panel, learn to play pop out.
  • Reagent rewards disabled for now.
  • Gold re-enabled and rewards set up based on match type.
  • Gear items updated, profile inventories reset.
  • Tutorial panel positioning improvements, some text changes.


Bug Fixes:

  • Blocked combat resolving before unblocked causing on dies triggers to execute mid resolve incorrectly.
  • Broken if check preventing riposte checks in combat situations with no cards scheduled for C1 or C2.
  • Tutorial attacker selection ground vfx not enabling.
  • Esc not working while in matches.
  • RPG mode tooltip showing old text.
  • Fireball VFX for unblocked attackers ignoring.
  • Discord button opening old invitation link.
  • Issue for existing profiles that had all their decks wiped in the prerelease wipe wave receiving a critical error.
  • Bad scaling for blocker selection tutorial part.
  • Invalid index for deck selection on RPG mode when in random causing out of range error.
  • Bad position and anchoring during keyword info in tutorial.
  • Blocker window texts not updating while in tutorial mode.
  • Deploy tutorial incorrectly anchoring.
  • Deck drop downs not behaving correctly when swapping between random, your decks, official decks.
  • Bad positioning for start card selection tutorial overlays.
  • Scaling issue on damage division screen tutorial overlay.

