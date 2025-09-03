New Features:
- RPG Mode unlocked preview mode now available. No progression yet.
- Inventory item skills/abilities now active during RPG mode matches.
- Start life for boss and player shown on node info panel on the RPG mode.
Improvements:
- Player life gain/loss notification coloring changed to green/red.
- Level 2 nodes start the boss at 25 / 30 life.
- RPG mode matches draw a deck based on the node elements for the AI player.
- Gold reset for existing profiles and enabed.
- RPG Mode deck selection added.
- Select All becomes Clear All when all options are selected during attacker selection.
- Background images added to RPG map nodes.
- Match UI hidden until start card selection has finished.
- Start card selection adjusted to show if you attack/defend first turn and who your opponent is.
- Fake cards added to start card selection during tutorial for visual purposes.
- RPG mode start hand size increase added to node info window.
- Action tab on deck builder no longer shows modal cards.
- Text adjust for the in deck drop down options.
- RPG mode map reworked to draw lines and monitor completion differently.
- Unblocked attacker fireball vfx size 5x increased.
- Statistics moved back to main menu.
- Settings menu adjusted.
- Rulebook button removed from main menu.
- Esc behaviours added for the statistics panel, learn to play pop out.
- Reagent rewards disabled for now.
- Gold re-enabled and rewards set up based on match type.
- Gear items updated, profile inventories reset.
- Tutorial panel positioning improvements, some text changes.
Bug Fixes:
- Blocked combat resolving before unblocked causing on dies triggers to execute mid resolve incorrectly.
- Broken if check preventing riposte checks in combat situations with no cards scheduled for C1 or C2.
- Tutorial attacker selection ground vfx not enabling.
- Esc not working while in matches.
- RPG mode tooltip showing old text.
- Fireball VFX for unblocked attackers ignoring.
- Discord button opening old invitation link.
- Issue for existing profiles that had all their decks wiped in the prerelease wipe wave receiving a critical error.
- Bad scaling for blocker selection tutorial part.
- Invalid index for deck selection on RPG mode when in random causing out of range error.
- Bad position and anchoring during keyword info in tutorial.
- Blocker window texts not updating while in tutorial mode.
- Deploy tutorial incorrectly anchoring.
- Deck drop downs not behaving correctly when swapping between random, your decks, official decks.
- Bad positioning for start card selection tutorial overlays.
- Scaling issue on damage division screen tutorial overlay.
Changed files in this update