This update was supposed to be a small bugfix patch to fix a few bugs before going back to finish up Moose Diver. But I couldn't keep myself from at least including one more thing, so I took a few days to implement some big performance improvements for the map rendering to allow for much more zoom.
The first screenshot show shows the previous max zoom and the second screenshot shows the new max zoom.
This new max zoom limit might be a bit too ambitious for some lower end systems, but I decided to keep it there to not limit the systems that can handle it fine. And it works at a playable framerate on my 10 year old mid tier gaming laptop, so it should probably be fine for most people. And if it too heavy on the new max zoom, the lower zoom levels should run much faster now than before anyways, so win-win.
The moose group areas are now also visible and can be adjusted in the map view.
Now the plan is to go back to work on Moose Diver to make that game ready for release, should hopefully not take too long since it is a much smaller game than Moose Miners. Then after that I will start working on final content update I was talking about in the previous update post. It will likely be split into two updates though. I will also run a beta for that as soon as I have something that is ready enough to be worthwhile for external testing. That will be ran through the discord server, so if you would be interested in that come join that and keep an eye out for a an beta announcement: https://discord.com/invite/YVNsTCRbC2
Full patch notes below:
Additions/Improvements
- Improved map render performance
- Increased zoom level from camera y-position 1500 to camera y-position 5000
- Added moose group areas to map rendering
- The game now saves the window position and what monitor it was last on when in windowed mode, and it will now start on the same screen and position it was when it exited
Bug fixes
- Fixed an extra empty moose cart appearing for certain moose carry capacity upgrades
- Fixed the last capacity upgrade sometimes being reset when save game is reloaded
- Fixed buttons being disabled after right clicking when holding a control group flag
- Fixed a bug causing the cost calculations for moose upgrades to be slower than neccessary in some cases
- Fixed a possible cause for some moose upgrades upgrading past the current money causing negative money sometimes
- Loading a save with negative money now resets the money to 0
- Made the game turn off Nvidia driver setting "Threaded Optimization". This seems to have a driver bug causing the infamous yellow screen issue on some Nvidia gpus. It also seemed to not have a noticable affect on the performance.
- Added check on load for any moose upgrade related achievements that should be unlocked that have not been unlocked
- Fixed a bug that could cause some save slots to end up in a state where they would not save anymore
- Fixed a bug causing minecarts to lose resources when loading a saved game when carrying above a certain amount
- Fixed a crash issue that could happen when a lot of moose tried to unload to the same minecarts
- Fixed some storage points moving gems and sticks at double speed
- Fixed a crash when using -lowGraphics on a GPU that doesn't support OpenGL 4.5
