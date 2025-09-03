 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841703 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:39:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Plugged a hole in the wall in the master bedroom.

  • Created a failsafe for attempting to re-enter the vault after a specific event.

  • Fixed some more cameras.

  • Fixed the placement of a pillar element in the entrance hall that was misaligned.

