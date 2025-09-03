CHANGES
Plugged a hole in the wall in the master bedroom.
Created a failsafe for attempting to re-enter the vault after a specific event.
Fixed some more cameras.
Fixed the placement of a pillar element in the entrance hall that was misaligned.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Plugged a hole in the wall in the master bedroom.
Created a failsafe for attempting to re-enter the vault after a specific event.
Fixed some more cameras.
Fixed the placement of a pillar element in the entrance hall that was misaligned.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update