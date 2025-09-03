 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841697 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧
Thanks to your feedback, we continue improving the game to deliver a smoother experience. This update fixes several important issues and brings performance improvements.

✨ What’s New in V1.05?

🔄 Fixed issue causing the game to reset.

🖥️ Fixed problem with tabs being locked on the computer.

🗑️ Fixed bug where trash collection reappeared after some time.

🚘 Fixed vehicles getting stuck inside the garage.

👷 Various improvements to workers.

⚡ Performance optimizations implemented.

🪟 Fixed issue with some windows not being visible.

👥 Improved interactions with customers.

🚿 Fixed FPS drops during the first car wash.

💦 Improved particle effects of the water gun.

