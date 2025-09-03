Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧

Thanks to your feedback, we continue improving the game to deliver a smoother experience. This update fixes several important issues and brings performance improvements.



✨ What’s New in V1.05?



🔄 Fixed issue causing the game to reset.



🖥️ Fixed problem with tabs being locked on the computer.



🗑️ Fixed bug where trash collection reappeared after some time.



🚘 Fixed vehicles getting stuck inside the garage.



👷 Various improvements to workers.



⚡ Performance optimizations implemented.



🪟 Fixed issue with some windows not being visible.



👥 Improved interactions with customers.



🚿 Fixed FPS drops during the first car wash.



💦 Improved particle effects of the water gun.