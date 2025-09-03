Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧
Thanks to your feedback, we continue improving the game to deliver a smoother experience. This update fixes several important issues and brings performance improvements.
✨ What’s New in V1.05?
🔄 Fixed issue causing the game to reset.
🖥️ Fixed problem with tabs being locked on the computer.
🗑️ Fixed bug where trash collection reappeared after some time.
🚘 Fixed vehicles getting stuck inside the garage.
👷 Various improvements to workers.
⚡ Performance optimizations implemented.
🪟 Fixed issue with some windows not being visible.
👥 Improved interactions with customers.
🚿 Fixed FPS drops during the first car wash.
💦 Improved particle effects of the water gun.
Update notes via Steam Community
