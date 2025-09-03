 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841687
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for the feedback coming through! I have gone into the Neyyah world and fixed a few bugs -

- clearer texts edits.

- Transitions between scenes / unwanted navigations.

- Rechecks on random Traveller's Guide notification pop ups / unwanted ones taken out.

.YY.

