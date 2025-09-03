This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Vital Issues Fixed

Added a new hero for rotation testing: \[Fernan].

Fix

Fixed an issue where the rules for minigames between knockout matches would disappear. Fixed an issue where the season honor reward budget was 0 during the transfer window after Worlds. Fixed an issue where AI players from other regions would not retire after the World Championship.



The new hero participating in this beta：

Fernan

Gladiator/Magical/Melee

Acquisition: Added through the player’s hero pool expansion.



Hero Feat

战斗

-When attacking an enemy Hero without “Reference”, gain 1 stack of \[Reshape] and apply “Reference” to the target.

-When an enemy Hero dies, remove all “Reference” effects.

Reappearance -- 0 SP

Single - use

Pershable

-Choose 1 card of attacked target. Spawn a copy of this card and add it to your hand. The copy is controlled by Fernan and gains the keywords “Single - use”,Fade.

Mirror Flash -- 0 SP

-Move to any position. Then this card's cost becomes the distance moved.

Ephemeral Gollection -- 4 SP

Single-use

Choose a Hero, then select one of their Hero cards: Spawn a copy of that card and add it to your hand. The copy is controlled by Fernan and is removed after being played up to 3 times.

Extraet Memory -- 2 SP

-Choose an enemy Hero, attack: If the attack hits, spawn \[Reappearance] and add it to your hand.

Mastery Skill Tree：

Veteran

Branch 1: In the first Deployment Phase, search for \[Ephemeral Collection] and add it to your hand.

Branch 2: \[Ephemeral Collection]: Cost reduced by 2.

Master

Branch 1: \[Mirror Flash]:Cost reduced by 1.

Branch 2: Gain additional 3 ATK per level.

Legend

\[Ephemeral Collection]: Copied card’s usage count increased by 1.