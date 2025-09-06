- Introduce progression overview
- Apply another potential viewport fix for tooltips
- Further improve ui and trait descriptions
- Make mouse movement more responsive
- Add campfire panel for confirmation before resting
- Auto-unequip any default items in favor of looted items
- Apply potential viewport fix for tooltips
Update 0.1.1
Highlights
