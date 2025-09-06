 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19841585
Update notes via Steam Community
Highlights

  • Introduce progression overview
  • Apply another potential viewport fix for tooltips
  • Further improve ui and trait descriptions
  • Make mouse movement more responsive
  • Add campfire panel for confirmation before resting
  • Auto-unequip any default items in favor of looted items
  • Apply potential viewport fix for tooltips

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3873931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3873932
  • Loading history…
