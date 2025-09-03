- Feature: When you click on liberate or arrest, now open the report for complete (you can't liberate or arrest if report is empty)
- Feature: evaluation criteria has been changed, now the supervisor give you a general view (with a weight of 30%) and 70% of weight is your to-do completed.
- Feature: Added a description from supervisor for know why your score review
- Changed: Reward of xp has been reduced (Because is now more easy)
- Feature: A limit of requests has been added (For infinite loads when you ask to suspect or lietuenant)
- Feature: Increased salary of ranks
- Fixed: When you touch an item (For example, send to trash or box, the text is English in item, like "item" placed into)
- Changed: Stamp sound
UPDATE 3.0.0
