Major 3 September 2025 Build 19841562 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:26:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Feature: When you click on liberate or arrest, now open the report for complete (you can't liberate or arrest if report is empty)
  • Feature: evaluation criteria has been changed, now the supervisor give you a general view (with a weight of 30%) and 70% of weight is your to-do completed.
  • Feature: Added a description from supervisor for know why your score review
  • Changed: Reward of xp has been reduced (Because is now more easy)
  • Feature: A limit of requests has been added (For infinite loads when you ask to suspect or lietuenant)
  • Feature: Increased salary of ranks
  • Fixed: When you touch an item (For example, send to trash or box, the text is English in item, like "item" placed into)
  • Changed: Stamp sound

