🌿 Hello, Wildrise Rangers!

We're back with another exciting update packed with improvements based on your valuable feedback, plus essential bugfixes to enhance your restoration experience!

✨ Improvements & Polish

🏞️ Enhanced Mana Bomb Power! - Floofi's Mana Bomb is now truly devastating! Watch as it destroys a massive 3x3 grid of tiles, making cleanup faster and more satisfying than ever

🎒 Power-Up Persistence - Great news for newcomers! You can now carry your precious Wildflowers and Mana Bombs forward to the next level on Easy and Normal difficulties. Don't worry, hardcore players - Hard and Impossible modes remain the ultimate test of skill with no safety nets!

🌸 Improved Power-Up Earning System - We've rebalanced the rate how you earn Wildflowers and Mana Bombs that now scales appropriately with difficulty levels

🐛 Bugfixes

🔊 Audio System Overhaul - We've resolved the Alt+Tab audio issues that were sometimes disrupting your peaceful restoration sessions

⚡ Performance Optimization - Faster loading times on start means you can jump back into nature restoration without delay

Happy restoring, and thank you for helping us make Wildrise even better! 🌱

Keep the feedback coming - we're always listening to our amazing community of Rangers!