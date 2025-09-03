 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19841544 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌿 Hello, Wildrise Rangers!

We're back with another exciting update packed with improvements based on your valuable feedback, plus essential bugfixes to enhance your restoration experience!

✨ Improvements & Polish

  • 🏞️ Enhanced Mana Bomb Power! - Floofi's Mana Bomb is now truly devastating! Watch as it destroys a massive 3x3 grid of tiles, making cleanup faster and more satisfying than ever

  • 🎒 Power-Up Persistence - Great news for newcomers! You can now carry your precious Wildflowers and Mana Bombs forward to the next level on Easy and Normal difficulties. Don't worry, hardcore players - Hard and Impossible modes remain the ultimate test of skill with no safety nets!

  • 🌸 Improved Power-Up Earning System - We've rebalanced the rate how you earn Wildflowers and Mana Bombs that now scales appropriately with difficulty levels

🐛 Bugfixes

  • 🔊 Audio System Overhaul - We've resolved the Alt+Tab audio issues that were sometimes disrupting your peaceful restoration sessions

  • ⚡ Performance Optimization - Faster loading times on start means you can jump back into nature restoration without delay

Happy restoring, and thank you for helping us make Wildrise even better! 🌱

Keep the feedback coming - we're always listening to our amazing community of Rangers!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3225792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link