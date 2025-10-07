The island is ready for another round of frights and delights: Howloween is here! Prepare yourself for three weeks of event challenges and rewards, along with a terrifying new invention available for a limited time: the Bwoking Launcher.
We’ve also got an exciting new Super Animal World progress update to share below. But first, let’s jump into everything arriving with this year’s Howloween!
Howloween Event Week 1
Alive? Dead? Undead? The Lab Labs are well and truly stumped about this quantum kitty. The Super Schrodinger’s Cat is now available in the Research Lab, and you can unlock it to determine its state for yourself. Thanks to Super Artist NeKosan for suggesting this breed!
Keep an eye out for Candy Corn scattered around the island, Super Trick-or-Treaters. It restores a small bit of health when eaten, and while you explore you’ll also find festive Jack-O-Lanterns to smash for useful loot.
5 challenge rewards to earn
- Mad Scientist Goggles | Collect Candy Corn (1000)
- 1500 XP | Smash Jack-o’-Lanterns (0/15)
- Mad Scientist Outfit | Get Kills (12)
- 750 Carl Coins | Replenish Health from Campfires (150)
- Howloween Umbrella | Land at the Graveyard in Pete’s Swamp
New Super Animal Breed
- Super Schrodinger’s Cat (Available in the Research Lab at level 1)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a cosmetic glitch where backpacks weren’t showing up appropriately on some cosmetics.
- Fixed a cosmetic glitch where the Animal Body would show through the Goth Skirt in some emotes.
- Moved Messenger Bag and Gourd Bag to a new slot that is above others to fix clashing with certain cosmetics like the floatie.
- Triple Barrel Blunderbuss blast-back no longer slows over shallow water (for any times we bring it back in the future).
New Limited Time Weapon: Bwoking Launcher!
This Howloween, a wicked (and wicked fun) new invention has been released from Sledison’s workshop to strike fear into The Bwoking Dead survivors everywhere: meet the Bwoking Launcher!
This explosive limited-time weapon fires Zombie Joe bwoklets that burst on impact, and damage everything near the point of contact. Skilled sharpshooters will also learn they explode after a set time in the air, letting you hit opponents on the move or around obstacles with practice. You can find the Bwoking Launcher throughout the Howloween event in Uncommon (green) and Rare (blue) rarities.
Dev Note
Following the success of the Triple Barrel Blunderbuss this summer, the Bwoking Launcher is another limited-time weapon designed to mix up looting and gameplay. With most core weapon roles already filled, these temporary additions let us prototype fun new mechanics without creating overlap or bloating the loot pool. Our goal is that, as we introduce more of them, we’ll be able to rotate these weapons regularly to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the Bwoking Launcher performs, so let us know what you think and what you'd love to see next in the Discord server or here on Steam!
New Boo-tiful Accessories in the SAW Shop
Ms. Macawsome’s stocked the shop with six spooky standouts!
- Devil Wings
- Spiked Collar
- Spooky JAG-7
- Ghost Umbrella
- Brown Plaid Scarf
- Acorn Hat
The Devil Wings, Spiked Collar, Spooky Jay-7, and Ghost Umbrella will haunt the shop for the first 72 hours once the update drops. The Brown Plaid Scarf and Acorn Hat will arrive this Friday for 48 hours. Thank you to Super Artist SAILOR for suggesting the Acorn Hat!
Note: Devil Wings and Spiked Collar both use the neck accessory slot. Enjoy!
You’ll also find two new bundles available during Week 1:
The Autumn Bundle is here because while Howloween might be temporary, cozy fall vibes are always in style:
- Autumn Hat
- Autumn Glasses
- Autumn Dress
Thank you to community member Fizzy for suggesting this bundle in the Discord server!
Want a taste of a poison paradise? These weapons may not deal extra toxic damage, but you gotta admit they kick some serious arsenic. Introducing the Toxic Set:
- Toxic Superite Laser
- Toxic SMG
- Toxic Sniper
- Toxic Thomas Gun
The Toxic Set also marks our second weapon-skin bundle. Let us know what you’d like to see next!
Howloween Legacy Items Return to Carl’s Cart!
Treats from Howloweens past have been given life anew in Carl's Cart:
- Howloween Bandana
- Bones Gravestone
- Spiderweb Sweater
- Bat Glasses
- Bat Tophat
- Black Cat Glasses
- Howloween Suspenders
- Haunted Hat
- Green Witch Dress
2024’s Howloween items have also been added to the event’s Super Legacy Item track:
Super Animal World Progress Update
It’s been a very big month for Super Animal World development. We’re excited to say that the story and quests content is now complete and locked, and localization has begun. Console porting is about halfway as well, so the final progress bar has officially started its march to the finish line.
It’s taken a huge team effort to get here, but we’re happy to say we’re still targeting the end of this year and we’re close to sharing a release date. This month we’re wrapping up final UI and friends features, putting the finishing touches on Hamsterball Racing and its debut tracks, and continuing to refine the expansion as a whole.
There’s plenty we want to keep adding after release, but we’re thrilled with the new foundation Super Animal World will set for the game, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.
Ask us Anything!
Every month, we put out a call for questions on Pixile’s Twitter and Bluesky and answer them right here in the Mooseletter!
If you're curious for more, you can browse past Q&As:
Each one covers a wide range of questions, and you might just find something you've been wondering about too.
Make sure to follow us so you don’t miss the call next month, and as always, feel free to also share your feedback in the SAR Discord or start a discussion right here on Steam. :)
Question: Horror ElementsFrom: Unflappedflea
Has it been considered leaning into the horror implications of SAR more? Or is it difficult with age restrictions? Like, genetically modified animals with human qualities is kind of horrific. I can imagine some creations coming out of Dogna's lab that look straight from The Thing
Great question. Our goal with darker elements is typically not horror for its own sake (though we do have a bit of fun with that during Howloween). We use them in service of dark comedy and to explore moral and philosophical ideas through extremes and absurdism. That’s the tone Super Animal World aims for, even when things get a little shocking.
Age ratings do play an important role, and they shape how we present ideas so the game remains approachable. At the same time, we layer in subtle adult themes that older players can pick up on and appreciate while younger players enjoy the surface story and jokes, similar to how Pixar writes for multiple age groups. We have a lot of Millenials on our team, so you might notice a bit of that sensibility in what we find entertaining.
There are moments where we dial something back if it feels out of step with the game’s tone. It’s always a balancing act. There’s definitely room to explore darker themes in the future, and we think you’ll be pleased with some of the places the story goes in Super Animal World.
Question: Hieroglyphs in Super SaharalandFrom: Fizero
Do the glyphs in the pyramid actually say anything? Or are they more "cool symbols with some noticeable figures added"?🤔If they say anything do they follow a "modern" simplified interpretation, or a more traditional interpretation? (i.e. phonograms, logograms, and determinatives)
It’s not a full on novel with hidden symbols, so we’d probably place it closer to “cool symbols with some noticeable figures added” but we did some light research on how to write traditional hieroglyphs beforehand and there is actually a specific story being told with them. :)
Question: Original Night ModeFrom: Red
Will the true night mode ever return?
For those who aren’t familiar with it, the original iteration of night mode restricted your line of sight to a cone in the direction you were aiming. We eventually reworked it to be purely atmospheric, since the limited vision meant players had to spin constantly to see around them and play competitively, and that wasn’t much fun in practice. We found that the mechanic works better in singleplayer games than it did in a PvP game.
It’s very unlikely we’ll bring it back in its original form, but it’s possible that kind of mechanic could return in a future mode if it fit the gameplay. Hide and seek? Search and destroy?
Question: Bwoking Launcher DesignFrom: Angela
In addition to finally knowing what relationship Howloween has with Howl (which I don't think is a valid question), I would like to know how the design for this occasion's temporary weapon was decided (not talking entirely about functionality but rather background and aesthetics)
The aesthetics for the Bwoking Launcher were definitely influenced by the time of year! We knew our second limited-time gun would debut during Howloween and figured it’d be the perfect opportunity to create something that leaned into the event’s theme, with the Bwoking Joes being a natural fit.
Functionally, we were inspired by how the Bwoking Joes explode in The Bwoking Dead. When deciding how to launch them, we wanted something that felt mechanically similar to the Sparrow Launcher with its proven bird-launching design, but with the explosiveness of BCG. The Bow & Sparrow, which sits below the Sparrow Launcher, actually behaves more like the BCG with its hold-to-shoot mechanic, so this gave us the perfect chance to riff on the Sparrow Launcher’s style while creating an explosive option that plays differently than the BCG.
And don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about Howl and Howloween. We’d love to explore that connection more in the future (hopefully next year)!
Question: Where is SAW Located?From: Otto
What country is the SAW island part of? (Probably a dumb question but why not lol)
It’s a private island in the Pacific Ocean, so no country has jurisdiction, but we’ll leave it at that for now to preserve some mystery.
Question: Health JuiceFrom: Fizero
If you drink too much health juice, does your pee turn green?
Yes. Thanks for the hard-hitting questions, Fiz.
Super Merch Updates
We have a few updates for you on the Super Merch front this month too! First up, Cheryl will be out of office from October 11th to November 12th, 2025, so shipping will take a short break during that time.
Our final shipment before the break will go out this week on October 10th, 2025, at 12:00pm PST. Any orders placed after that will ship on our next drop-off date of November 18th, 2025.
For our friends in the U.S., we also want to share a quick note about shipping. Recent tariffs have affected costs for products manufactured in China and shipped from Canada, with some new duties ranging between 35-72%. For example, our tumblers are impacted by both the new China tariff and the new Canadian steel tariff (fingers crossed it doesn’t last too long). To keep pricing fair and consistent for everyone, we’ve had to pause U.S. shipping for now while we review options. We’re hopeful this will be a short-term situation, and we’ll keep you posted as soon as service resumes.
If you’d still like to place an order in the meantime, you can use a mail-forwarding service or Canadian proxy address. Please note that we’re unable to take responsibility for any additional fees, tariffs, or lost packages through these methods.
We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. We design and ship all these items ourselves and the team has a lot of fun new products in the works that we can’t wait to share with you once we’re back in action. Thank you for supporting Super Merch!
Super Fanart Showcase
We have another round of incredible fanart from the community to share! Thanks to all of you who keep filling our feeds with so much creativity every month.
If you’re posting your fanart on social media, use the hashtag #superanimalroyale or tag us in it! You can also share fanart in our Discord server, where we have channels just for fan creations and art discussion.
See you on the island, Super Animals! ːcockatiel_hypeː
- Michael, Logan, & the Community team
