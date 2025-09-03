 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19841327 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mori chapter six is here and this time we've got

  • New CG

  • New Music

  • New Achievement

PLUS a couple QOL backend tweaks for added stability. ːtabbycatː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2414411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link