Electrician Simulator VR is getting smarter than ever.





With the release of the Smart Devices DLC today (04.09.2025), you’ll take on a new wave of modern electrician challenges. From connected outlets to smart lighting systems, the future of home technology is now at your fingertips.

A Smarter Kind of Job📱

This brand-new expansion puts you in charge of the latest home gadgets and networks. It’s time to wire, configure, and troubleshoot the tech your clients can’t live without:

🔌 Smart Switches & Outlets – Install and test modern electrical hubs

💡 Smart Lighting Systems – Link multi-color lamps across rooms for full ambience control

🎛️ Connected Sensors – Motion detectors, thermostats, and other smart helpers

🌐 Home Network Integration – Make sure devices all play nicely together

These new tasks mix the fundamentals of electrical work with the complexity (and fun!) of smart home setups.





Don’t Forget the Other Expansions!🧰

Over time, we’ve been expanding your electrician’s toolbox with fresh content:

🧸 Toys Repair DLC – Fix and restore all sorts of quirky, broken toys.

🎨 Skin Pack DLC – Customize your tools and gear with new looks.

📱 Smart Devices DLC – Available now! Take on connected gadgets and smart systems.

If you’ve been keeping up with each release, you already know how much variety these DLCs bring to your career.

Electrician Simulator VR: Complete Edition⚡

And there’s more news on the way. We’re launching the Complete Edition - a bundle that includes the base game plus every DLC released so far. Whether you’re stepping in for the first time or looking to complete your collection, the Complete Edition is the perfect way to jump into the full Electrician Simulator VR experience.



