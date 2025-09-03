The Capstone Update

Capstone Update Highlights

Performance and stability. Reduced framerate stutter tied to large stockpiles, fewer ways for tasks to deadlock, and cleaner edge cases around rifts and pathfinding.





Clearer signals when something’s wrong. A new icon flags doors that can’t be used because they aren’t on a floor or foundation, alerts appear when a mage is at death’s door and you don’t have any usable medical beds, and bed “unreachable” warnings are easier to understand.





Pathing and room logic. Better detection for Private rooms (even with stairs through corners), a new Public Room keyword, and fixes for rare cases where Underschool rooms could end up blocked.





Readability and guidance. The Codex text is larger, search is more reliable, ritual entries and costs are corrected, hover links behave like links, potion selection always fits on screen, and XP hovers show exact progress.





A few world touches. Heat Wave is back, Croa now leave corpses if they can’t reach their nests, along with some other UI adjustments and Creative Mode fixes.



Update Details

Improvements to framerate stuttering related to stored items.



New alert icon that appears on doors that cannot be used because they are not on a Floor or Foundation.



Fixes for drag selection when clicking in front of a Support Column or Stair.



Fix for rare cases where Underschool Rooms end up with blocked pathing due to the order placing items.



New alerts that appear when Mages are At Death's Door and there are no Medical Beds or existing Medical Beds are not allowed to be used by the downed Mages.



Fix for situations where resources reserved for Construction or Assembly could be used for crafting.



Fix for the Spice Rack not appearing in Inventory.



If a Croa cannot reach its nest or the back of the land, it will die and leave behind a corpse instead of simply disappearing.



Heat Wave event now occurs again. It was disabled pre-1.0, but it is back now.



Improved detection of Private rooms in cases where stairs cut through corners. This will not impact existing saves.



Fix for Chopping the Jade Eggplant creating three Jade Dragon Eggs in Creative Mode.



Tutorial goals for building a Chest and crop Plots now appear and immediately complete if you have already built them. This makes it apparent that you completed a goal and prevents the goal from possibly appearing later in the game.



Added Public Room Keyword. This replaces "Must Not Be Private" as a condition on Room Types.



Fixes to the Magic Mirror so that customizations are not sometimes lost when hiring or apprenticing.



If a Dragon Egg Incubator is shrunk, it will now keep its Task for putting an egg inside when enlarged.



Fix for links to Job Types in selection action button hover text so that they look like links.



Fix for Ritual entries in the Codex that were showing invalid costs.



Updated Repel Fog and Hire rituals in the Codex to better describe them.



Potion selection UI no longer scales with the UI Scaling option so that it always fits on screen.



Enlarged all the text in the Codex.



Removed Wand Tier 4 as a possible selection in the Groups UI.



When hovering Skill XP bars, the hover text now shows the exact progress.



Updated text to help clarify that Broken furniture must be repaired before Disintegrating to recover all the resources.



Updated Fractal Mold description to help clarify that it can only be harvested at night.



Fix for search in the Codex not always finding entries by name.



Fix for combat icons sometimes showing up with incorrect icons or stack amounts.



Fix for hover text on the Relic slots on the Mage Sheet to show the Affinity information from the perspective of a mage, not a relic.



Update Tanning Rack description to not say it is required to build an Atelier.



Only show item dimension once when hovering on the Research UI.



The Dance Party ritual now counts toward the Dancing Queen Trial.



Eliminated some ways in which Rifts could appear in very small, unconnected spaces.



Improved the clarity of the Unreachable alert on a bed by making it show in the way whether the bed is assigned or just allowed for one Mage.



Added an icon to the Ritual selection button that shows when the Ritual is not allowed due to having an X Task Priority.



Showing at least a minimum cost for the Summon rituals rather than no cost when no wands are selected.



Fix for situations where two Mages/Helpers could get stuck with both trying to take the same item from storage.



Better handling of Staff sitting and libations AI when Staff outnumber available seating.



Fix Dormitory and Bedroom incorrectly counting Cots with Plain Beds.



Stop current task if Founder Relic is removed from attuned Mage who is not standing on solid ground.



Fix Cram Session achievement to account for time spent as a Student.



Hey Mages,This update wraps up the improvements that we planned post-1.0. Today's release focuses on improving performance, UI tweaks and fixes, and a lot of small improvements that make everyday play smoother.We set out to improve onboarding, performance, and quality of life—plus add options like Creative and new settings. The Capstone Update completes that plan, and we’re proud of where the game has landed. We’ll continue to keep an eye on feedback from new and returning players. As always, thank you for being part of our community, for the thoughtful feedback, and for helping shape Mind Over Magic!