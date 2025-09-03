New Fusion Mode Added

New Fusion Mode is here! In Fusion Mode, players can select one Primary Supercat (which determines the hero’s appearance and basic traits), then choose one Secondary Supercat to fuse and inherit its traits onto the Primary Supercat. This way, a single Supercat can possess two sets of traits at once—these traits stack and take effect, significantly boosting the Supercat’s power! However, not all fusions will enhance a Supercat’s strength. We encourage you to experiment more and explore all possibilities with your Supercats!

Fusion Trait Rules

In Fusion Mode, select a Primary Supercat—it defines the fused Supercat’s basic traits. Then, choose a Secondary Supercat to fuse with the Primary one. The active traits of the fused Supercat will be displayed in the trait panel at the top-right corner.

If the traits of the two Supercats conflict, the Primary Supercat’s traits take precedence. For example:

The Primary Supercat 【Doudle Guns】 can equip only 2 weapons.

The Secondary Supercat 【Mavericks】 can equip only 1 weapon.

In this trait conflict, the Primary’s 【Doudle Guns】 trait prevails—the fused Supercat can equip 2 weapons.

Testing all Supercat combinations in Fusion Mode involves enormous workloads, so there may be undiscovered potential bugs. If you encounter any bugs or issues, please contact us to provide feedback. We will fix or adjust them as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!

Fusion Mode Seasons

Fusion Mode shares the same season cycle as Survival Mode, and both modes benefit from the seasonal item enhancement bonuses.

New Fusion Mode Leaderboard

A dedicated leaderboard for Fusion Mode has been added. Players can switch between leaderboards for different modes in the leaderboard interface. The Fusion Mode leaderboard displays the two fused Supercats used by players, as well as their survival time records.

New Item Wishlist Feature

To address the community feedback that "core Build items are often unobtainable, harming gameplay experience," we have developed the Item Wishlist feature. This feature is now available in both Fusion Mode and Survival Mode:

Players can select 5 items to add to their Item Wishlist. These items are guaranteed to appear in the shop at specific waves. You can leverage your Supercat’s fused traits for targeted development, taking its power to the next level!

New Red-Rarity Items

15 new Red-Rarity Items have been added to Fusion Mode and Survival Mode. These items are randomly obtainable from chests dropped by defeating Bosses, and they provide powerful stat bonuses to Supercats!

Main Menu UI Refresh

As the game’s modes and system features have expanded, the original main menu layout has become somewhat cluttered. In this update, our art team has designed a new main menu UI, reorganizing the content and functions of the main menu. The new main menu also previews more modes that will be launched in the future. We hope this brings you a fresh experience!

Adjustments & Optimizations

1.Adjusted the effect of the item 【Stock】: After each wave, Harvest +8→+8%

2.The item 【Stock】 has been adjusted to be obtainable in both Fusion Mode and Survival Mode

Bug Fixes

1.Fixed the issue where Supercats 【Monk Tang】【Wukong】【Nezha】 were not displayed on macOS systems

2.Fixed the issue that controller vibration is triggered when an explosion occurs.

3.Fixed a potential issue that could cause the game to freeze.

4.Fixed the issue that the item \[Swamp] might reduce monster speed to 0.

