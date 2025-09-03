Hi everyone,

Today's update brings a few bug fixes that were causing trouble in some circumstances.

Fix for the Master League participant always being the same, no matter who won the league

Fix for the lower information bar, if the roster value got over 2 billion (yes, that happened :D)

Fix for returning players that were loaned, and could cause 12 players to be set to play

Fix for a story arc in the coming-out narrative

Additionally, a new setting feature is also included:

Using the new cog button at the formation, you can now set a preferred formation for the automatic setup of players. You can use 3-4-3, or 3-5-2, and the automatic system will fill those slots if possible. You can also set less than 10 outfield players, e.g. 0-7-0. Then, the system will fill those 7 midfielder spots, and will set the rest accordingly (as before: the strongest players (red checkbox) or to balance the weakest parts of the team (green checkbox)).

Have fun :)