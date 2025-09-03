 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19841236 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:47:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Today's update brings a few bug fixes that were causing trouble in some circumstances.

  • Fix for the Master League participant always being the same, no matter who won the league

  • Fix for the lower information bar, if the roster value got over 2 billion (yes, that happened :D)

  • Fix for returning players that were loaned, and could cause 12 players to be set to play

  • Fix for a story arc in the coming-out narrative

Additionally, a new setting feature is also included:

Using the new cog button at the formation, you can now set a preferred formation for the automatic setup of players. You can use 3-4-3, or 3-5-2, and the automatic system will fill those slots if possible. You can also set less than 10 outfield players, e.g. 0-7-0. Then, the system will fill those 7 midfielder spots, and will set the rest accordingly (as before: the strongest players (red checkbox) or to balance the weakest parts of the team (green checkbox)).

Have fun :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3523141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link