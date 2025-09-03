 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19841209 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some things not resetting correctly in very specific situations after death.
  • Fixed a small visual mistake with clouds in 1080p resolution.
  • Fixed file border color not being updated when you copy a file.
  • Fixed an NPC looking at the player when it shouldn't.
  • Fixed a visual only bug with the amount of leaves the hud shows after something happens.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3468391
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3468392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link