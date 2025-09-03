- Fixed some things not resetting correctly in very specific situations after death.
- Fixed a small visual mistake with clouds in 1080p resolution.
- Fixed file border color not being updated when you copy a file.
- Fixed an NPC looking at the player when it shouldn't.
- Fixed a visual only bug with the amount of leaves the hud shows after something happens.
More visual mistakes fixes.
