3 September 2025 Build 19841200 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
What's new in 1.02a?

- Fixed bug with Logbook screen (mouse cursor not being able to interact with list of collected items).
- Fixed bunch of minor collision issues on Chapter "Shape Language".

