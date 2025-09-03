Hey everyone,
Patch 2025.9.3.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.
Fixed a case of dinosaurs sliding across the ground while dead.
Fixed some cases of dinosaurs not animating movement when walking or running.
Improved game startup time slightly.
Reduced game hicups when spawning new dinosaurs.
The rate at which preferred food nutrients are lost has been changed to every 6 minutes instead of every 3 minutes. This makes nutrients fully deplete from full after 12 hours instead of 6 hours.
HTrace Global Illumination is once again working, in the graphics options.
Changed depots in evolution branch