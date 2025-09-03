 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841188 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.3.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • Fixed a case of dinosaurs sliding across the ground while dead.

  • Fixed some cases of dinosaurs not animating movement when walking or running.

  • Improved game startup time slightly.

  • Reduced game hicups when spawning new dinosaurs.

  • The rate at which preferred food nutrients are lost has been changed to every 6 minutes instead of every 3 minutes. This makes nutrients fully deplete from full after 12 hours instead of 6 hours.

  • HTrace Global Illumination is once again working, in the graphics options.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
