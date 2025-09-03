 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19841184
Update notes via Steam Community
Here's the latest patch, so don't forget to update your builds!

  • Seals actively being used in the host table are no longer stealable
  • Mini seal inventory in host table now updates live, so you can see when someone takes a seal out of your pockets. Keep your eyes peeled.
  • Fixed hangs in host table if the pool of available cards for a seal has been exhausted!
  • Fixed a crash when a player joins from a steam invite while not in the join lobby screen (still cannot join the game this way yet though!)
  • Fixed not being able to discard cards for Vigour if previously exited the tutorial early
  • Fixed issues with not being able to see some players after rejoining a game
  • Fixed one instance of getting stuck when moving sections, allowing you to use mouse to move
  • More interaction detail images
  • More sounds added
  • And lots more...

Bugs for Eyes of Hellfire are best reported through our discord here. https://discord.com/invite/gambrinous

Changed files in this update

