- Seals actively being used in the host table are no longer stealable
- Mini seal inventory in host table now updates live, so you can see when someone takes a seal out of your pockets. Keep your eyes peeled.
- Fixed hangs in host table if the pool of available cards for a seal has been exhausted!
- Fixed a crash when a player joins from a steam invite while not in the join lobby screen (still cannot join the game this way yet though!)
- Fixed not being able to discard cards for Vigour if previously exited the tutorial early
- Fixed issues with not being able to see some players after rejoining a game
- Fixed one instance of getting stuck when moving sections, allowing you to use mouse to move
- More interaction detail images
- More sounds added
- And lots more...
Bugs for Eyes of Hellfire are best reported through our discord here. https://discord.com/invite/gambrinous
Changed files in this update