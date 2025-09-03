🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug where the previous tool stayed in hand despite selecting the canister



Fixed a bug where the canister cap was floating in the air



Updated the tutorial list to display the correct controller buttons



Added an option to align the camera while driving a vehicle - this new feature can be disabled in the settings



Improved in-vehicle camera movement when zooming in and out



Yesterday we shared a little teaser of a car that will be added later this week, but that’s not all the new content we’re working on! Very soon a new update will arrive, introducing a brand-new activity to the game. What do you think this display case might be used for?In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:. Together with our friends at, we’ve prepared a special. It’s a great opportunity to dive into two very different - but equally car-loving - worlds: the hustle of the dealership floor in Car Dealer Simulator, and the atmospheric road trip adventure of Heading Out.Be sure to check it out - you might just find your next favorite drive! Also, check their latest announcements to see what they've been cooking up!