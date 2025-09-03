Balance Changes
- Cloud tower projectile damage on each bouce from 1.0 0.95 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 to 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.65 0.55 0.45 (12% overall damage decrease)
- Wisp den projectile damage decrease by 10%
- Increased angry blossom projectile speed from 1500 to 2000
- Decreased ranged polearm max damage bonus while Wrath is active from x4.2 to x3.6
- Decreased Wrath Warden defence stat increase from 35% to 25%
- Decreased Wrath damage bonus by 10%
- Decreased Wrath speed bonus to a flat 30% that doesn't scale with stats
Bug Fixes
- Fixed EV in secret room being interactable without doing the secret
- Fixed Tavernkeeper boss despawning on Love Machine
For Etheria!
