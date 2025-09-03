Ear protection and loot refactor

Today, we are releasing update 0.11.1 (patch notes below) .

We are proud to introduce a community suggestion and finally be able to push out our loot refactor (giving us more flexibility on loot to improve on an area players have been requesting improvement).

Let’s get ear protection first. In Ghosts of Tabor, sounds are very important. Listening closely to footsteps, gun shots or voice chat can provide you an edge on the battlefield.

That is why we are introducing ear protection headsets. They will amplify some sounds while lowering others. Technically, high pitch sounds (footsteps, voice chat, some environmental sounds, …) will be amplified and some low pitch sounds (gun shots, explosions, …) will be lowered. This will allow you to clearly identify sounds that matter and, hopefully, improve your survival chances by making the right decisions at the right time based on the information you have.

Now, on the loot refactor. One thing players have been asking since the early days (2 years ago) was to improve the loot spawn mechanics. We have been working on several iterations internally and really wanted to cook something that could evolve with the game over time while being easier for our game designer to balance when adding new items (balancing is never easy, but the tools are comprehensive and won’t require a dev to help him out). Loot boxes will spawn in various locations and items inside will not be as limited as previously. A large crate used to spawn large items only (not exactly, but accurate enough without getting in details) now, it might spawn several small items instead. Loot feels plentiful and it feels more rewarding to look through the spawned items to find the ones you want to bring home.

🔥Patch notes version 0.11.1🔥

Patch 0.11.1 has now been deployed, please consider restarting Steam if you don’t see the update.

✨Key features✨

We refactored the entire loot system, allowing us to have more control over the spawn quality and quantity. Based on community feedback, this was a major area to improve on. All streamers items can spawn in multiple locations on specific maps. With the change, PC components can only be found in computers. Loot crates spawns are dynamic, and might not always be in the same location.

We added ear protection. It will modify the sounds based on the protection you wear. Allowing you to focus on the sounds that matters!

➕New features➕

Added Ear protection (helmets that covers your ear will not accept ear protection)

Added several new items to the game (collectibles and junk) including high value items and boss figurines

Added new airdrop system and model (calling them with the flare gun is still the way, but you will have to unlock them by putting your hand on the hand scanner)

Added folding helmet straps so they can fit in backpacks

Added helmets muffling noise (certain helmets cover your ears and will muffle sounds)

## 🐛Bug fixes & improvements🐛

Fixed Ragesaq saber not spawning

Fixed Scavs being able to see through the escalator railing + railing in general around mall

Fixed grenade/smoke not going off if picked up by another player after the pin was pulled

Fixed the glitch allowing users to store multiple grenades in one pouch

Fixed the glitch allowing users to store two backpacks on the mannequin

Fixed a glitch allowing users to put a silencer on the flare gun

Fixed Mamba’s armor not showing in the bunker mirror when equipped

Fixed Mamba’s armor clipping when stored in a locker

Fixed water bottle from rations and market being half full

Fixed NVGs placement on several helmets (they were visually off)

Fixed several airdrop issues

Fixed LOD issues with the medium wooden crates

Fixed weapons with attachment stored on mannequin floating in place if you move the hand of the mannequin after level travel

Fixed an exploit using OVRAS on PCVR

Fixed NPCs climbing rocks

Improved audio per map

Improved NPCs performance (optimized hardware performances - not shooting better)

Improved NPCs logic for sound alerts (will go investigate when hearing a sound and go back to patrol if nothing has been found)

Increase draw distance for players

🛠️Maps fixes🛠️

Island of Tabor

Fixed a crate facing backwards

Mall

Fixed shooting through vault windows

Matka Miest

Fixed a visual issue with a wall

⚠️ Known issues ⚠️