3 September 2025 Build 19840837 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Added upgraded tool items, which can be crafted from basic tools: Axe+, Hoe+, Watering Can+, Pickaxe+.

2.The crafting recipe for the Whirling Battle Axe has been adjusted to: 1 "Axe", 1 "Axe+", and 1 "Whirling Battle Axe Design".

3.The crafting recipe for the Greedy Hoe has been adjusted to: 2 "Hoes", 1 "Hoe+", and 1 "Greedy Hoe Design".

4.The crafting recipe for the Time Watering Can has been adjusted to: 3 "Watering Can", 1 "Watering Can+", and 1 "Time Watering Can Design".

5.The crafting recipe for the Precision Pickaxe has been adjusted to: 4 "Pickaxe", 1 "Pickaxe+", and 1 "Precision Pickaxe Design".

6.Starting from version v1.0.3, the condition for clearing Wither Mode has been changed from “Survive until Day 21” to “Survive until Day 17”. The monster difficulty curve has also been adjusted. (Save files from previous versions are not affected.)

7.Adjusted the prices and stats of some items.

8.Relic Shop: Added a “Purchase All Relics” button; all relics in the shop now display description text.

