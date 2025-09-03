This is a complementary update to the weekend´s release to give the new content some extra polish and adding further fixes & improvements that didn´t quite make it in time for the release.
V1.6.7.1 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
Fixed duplicated class position number in final race results screen in MP after participants had disconnected
Fixed possible CTD cause for users with Thrustmaster display devices at the end of a multiplayer race
Added 30s delay for repeated uses of vehicle reset in MP sessions
UI & HUD
Fixed redundant anti-roll & bump stop ranges being displayed on setup screen for cars that don´t have those adjustments
PHYSICS
Further adjustments to drafting effects
Further minor adjustments to street radial & F-USA speedway tires (all gens)
Alpine A110 GT4: Minor adjustments to bodywork drag & brake torque
Copa Fusca: Minor tread adjustments
Superkart: Minor tire & aero adjustments; Adjusted camber range (setup reset recommended)
Adjusted front / rear toe settings for Super V8 & Caterhams (Setup reset recommended)
F-Vee Gen2: Adjusted weight distribution & default front tire pressure
Revised FFB for Formula Vee (both gens), Ligier JS P4, Ligier JS2-R, F-Inter,
AI
AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Superkart, Ligier JS P4
Added Ai roster for Ligier JS P4
Updated Formula Vee Gen2 AI roster to include new driver & livery names
AUDIO
Fixed relative interior to exterior engine sound pitch incosistencies for Copa Classic B, Copa Classic FL, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Hot Cars
F-Vee (both gens): Adjusted tire scrub and skid sounds
TRACKS
Revised trackside cameras for Barcelona, Cascais, Cleveland, Daytona, Hockenheim, Imola, Indianapolis, Interlagos, Jerez, Kansai
VEHICLES
Ligier JS P4: Added two new liveries; Improved mesh on bonnet in cockpit view; Added further cockpit details & animations
F-Ultimate Gen2: Added extra dirt to all paints and carbon fiber materials, updated LEDs emmissivity and textures, updated display; new override paint materials replacements with orange peel and extra dirt
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo: Added missing carbon paint override
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo: fixed wrong livery overrides path
F-Vee Gen1: Further adjusted cockpit POV
Mini Cooper S 1965: Adjusted driver's head position in the driver animations
F-V10 Gen2: Adjusted rear suspension animations
