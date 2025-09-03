 Skip to content
Build 19840630 Edited 3 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a complementary update to the weekend´s release to give the new content some extra polish and adding further fixes & improvements that didn´t quite make it in time for the release.

V1.6.7.1 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Fixed duplicated class position number in final race results screen in MP after participants had disconnected

  • Fixed possible CTD cause for users with Thrustmaster display devices at the end of a multiplayer race

  • Added 30s delay for repeated uses of vehicle reset in MP sessions


UI & HUD

  • Fixed redundant anti-roll & bump stop ranges being displayed on setup screen for cars that don´t have those adjustments


PHYSICS

  • Further adjustments to drafting effects

  • Further minor adjustments to street radial & F-USA speedway tires (all gens)

  • Alpine A110 GT4: Minor adjustments to bodywork drag & brake torque

  • Copa Fusca: Minor tread adjustments

  • Superkart: Minor tire & aero adjustments; Adjusted camber range (setup reset recommended)

  • Adjusted front / rear toe settings for Super V8 & Caterhams (Setup reset recommended)

  • F-Vee Gen2: Adjusted weight distribution & default front tire pressure

  • Revised FFB for Formula Vee (both gens), Ligier JS P4, Ligier JS2-R, F-Inter,


AI

  • AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Superkart, Ligier JS P4

  • Added Ai roster for Ligier JS P4

  • Updated Formula Vee Gen2 AI roster to include new driver & livery names


AUDIO

  • Fixed relative interior to exterior engine sound pitch incosistencies for Copa Classic B, Copa Classic FL, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Hot Cars

  • F-Vee (both gens): Adjusted tire scrub and skid sounds


TRACKS

  • Revised trackside cameras for Barcelona, Cascais, Cleveland, Daytona, Hockenheim, Imola, Indianapolis, Interlagos, Jerez, Kansai


VEHICLES

  • Ligier JS P4: Added two new liveries; Improved mesh on bonnet in cockpit view; Added further cockpit details & animations

  • F-Ultimate Gen2: Added extra dirt to all paints and carbon fiber materials, updated LEDs emmissivity and textures, updated display; new override paint materials replacements with orange peel and extra dirt

  • Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo: Added missing carbon paint override

  • McLaren 720S GT3 Evo: fixed wrong livery overrides path

  • F-Vee Gen1: Further adjusted cockpit POV

  • Mini Cooper S 1965: Adjusted driver's head position in the driver animations

  • F-V10 Gen2: Adjusted rear suspension animations

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
