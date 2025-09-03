This is a complementary update to the weekend´s release to give the new content some extra polish and adding further fixes & improvements that didn´t quite make it in time for the release.



V1.6.7.1 CHANGELOG



GENERAL



Fixed duplicated class position number in final race results screen in MP after participants had disconnected

Fixed possible CTD cause for users with Thrustmaster display devices at the end of a multiplayer race

Added 30s delay for repeated uses of vehicle reset in MP sessions



UI & HUD



Fixed redundant anti-roll & bump stop ranges being displayed on setup screen for cars that don´t have those adjustments



PHYSICS



Further adjustments to drafting effects

Further minor adjustments to street radial & F-USA speedway tires (all gens)

Alpine A110 GT4: Minor adjustments to bodywork drag & brake torque

Copa Fusca: Minor tread adjustments

Superkart: Minor tire & aero adjustments; Adjusted camber range (setup reset recommended)

Adjusted front / rear toe settings for Super V8 & Caterhams (Setup reset recommended)

F-Vee Gen2: Adjusted weight distribution & default front tire pressure

Revised FFB for Formula Vee (both gens), Ligier JS P4, Ligier JS2-R, F-Inter,



AI



AI calibration pass for Copa Fusca, Superkart, Ligier JS P4

Added Ai roster for Ligier JS P4

Updated Formula Vee Gen2 AI roster to include new driver & livery names



AUDIO



Fixed relative interior to exterior engine sound pitch incosistencies for Copa Classic B, Copa Classic FL, Copa Fusca, Copa Uno, Hot Cars

F-Vee (both gens): Adjusted tire scrub and skid sounds



TRACKS



Revised trackside cameras for Barcelona, Cascais, Cleveland, Daytona, Hockenheim, Imola, Indianapolis, Interlagos, Jerez, Kansai



VEHICLES

