- Updated “A Foraging Favour” so sorting is not required, and checks both basket and player inventory for items
- Updated specific Wooden Fences to be jumpable (includes the fences on Periwinkle Beach).
Fixes
- Fixed issue where pulsing SFX from seaweed minigame could persist into regular gameplay in some instances
- Fixed issue in “Signs of Trouble” quest where rubble would get locked in non-interactive state in some instances. Any existing progress towards this objective (if in-progress) will be reset
Changed files in this update