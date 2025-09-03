 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19840513 Edited 3 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Changes

  • Updated “A Foraging Favour” so sorting is not required, and checks both basket and player inventory for items
  • Updated specific Wooden Fences to be jumpable (includes the fences on Periwinkle Beach).


Fixes

  • Fixed issue where pulsing SFX from seaweed minigame could persist into regular gameplay in some instances
  • Fixed issue in “Signs of Trouble” quest where rubble would get locked in non-interactive state in some instances. Any existing progress towards this objective (if in-progress) will be reset

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1671571
