Weekly Challenge Mode

Explore the dungeon under new conditions that change every week! Weekly Challenge Mode updates every Tuesday at 9 AM (KST).

Weekly Challenge Mode unlocks once you defeat at least one boss.

New NPCs

Meet the Skill Master to learn new skills—though you’ll need to pay a small fee.

At the House of Sharing, you can donate Hearts or Armor in exchange for Gold.

Encounter the Ancient Being, who makes mysterious offers. Perhaps something good will come of it…

Item Additions & Changes

\[Added] Shadow Shield – Increases max Armor based on the number of cursed items equipped.

\[Updated] Poison Knife – On a successful critical hit, applies poison to a slot. Monsters in poisoned slots take damage whenever the character moves.

\[Updated] Toy Hammer – Spinning a monster slot locks that slot. Hitting a locked monster slot may reduce the monster’s attack damage, depending on chance.

Other

You can now view unlock conditions in the character selection screen.

In the Village – Library, you can find more detailed information about each monster.

Next Update Preview

Various weapon additions and adjustments – each weapon will bring new gameplay patterns.

New playable characters – two new characters are still in development. Please look forward to them!

