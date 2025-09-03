We’re pleased to present visual improvements to two more Ground Battle locations: Eastern Europe and Poland, coming in the next major update!

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe is one of the most popular locations in Combined Battles, and also one of the earliest ground maps to be added to the game. We’ve gone ahead and refreshed the appearance of this much loved location, making it more detailed, natural and lively. The main battle area and its surroundings are now more distinct with a strong autumnal vibe. The vegetation and trees have been reworked too — plant life more typical for Eastern Europe is now more abundant, such as conifers with tall trunks. The landscape is easier to see through now too due to the taller trunks and higher foliage. The urban section of the map has also been transformed, with the architecture as a whole reworked and improved. Buildings and bridges have been improved with more realistic detail.

Inside the town and beyond its boundaries, many small objects and fences dot the landscape, making it feel a lot more natural and lived in. Eastern Europe is now visually a lot prettier, but the gameplay and flow of the map remain the same, for those of you who’ve played hundreds of battles here it won’t take much time to settle in!

Poland

Good old Poland! It’s incredible to think of the sheer number of battles we’ve all fought here, how many points we’ve captured and all the times we’ve rumbled through these narrow streets. We’re proud to give one of the earliest ground locations a big visual update! All of the buildings and structures have been reworked, and countless small destructible objects have been added. Some examples are window frames, drainpipes, flower beds, railings, and a host of small details to make the location feel a lot more real and lively.

There have also been some noticeable changes outside of the town too. Firstly, vegetation has been completely reworked, unnaturally large bushes that hid tanks have been removed, and new grass has been added. Secondly, the prominent rocks and stones around the landscape have been visually reworked. We’ve put a lot of extra attention to the look of the soil and roads, intersections and the banks of the lake in the middle. That’s not all, we’ve also added a few easter eggs to the map too, but no hints, you’ll have to discover them yourself! Make sure to post on our social media if you find some!