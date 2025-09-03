 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19840413 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there! A new patch just went live, here is the list of changes and fixes:

Changes:

  • Added an option to hide version number

 

Bugfix:

  • Fixed an issue with weapons and tools sometimes not dealing the intended damage

  • Adjusted the size of the tentacle's hitbox in Port

  • Fixed Vayu's protection not working as intended

  • Fixed multiple localization issues in Farsi

  • Fixed an issue with some doors in Palace not having colliders

  • Fixed some items unintentionally displaying a recycle option

  • Fixed multiple achievements issues that wouldn't unlock as intended

  • Fixed some visual issues in Temple

  • Fixed Smoker's third quest displaying the wrong name and icon

  • Fixed an issue causing scarabs from the swarm to become invisible

  • Fixed missing icons on UI for mouse users

  • Fixed a generation issue in Port that caused duplicate exits to Garden

  • Fixed stomp on breakable floors not working as intended

  • Fixed multiple typos


    Thanks a lot for all the reports, and have fun!

    Cheers,
    The EE team.

