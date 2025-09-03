Hi there! A new patch just went live, here is the list of changes and fixes:



Changes:

Added an option to hide version number

Bugfix:

Fixed an issue with weapons and tools sometimes not dealing the intended damage

Adjusted the size of the tentacle's hitbox in Port

Fixed Vayu's protection not working as intended

Fixed multiple localization issues in Farsi

Fixed an issue with some doors in Palace not having colliders

Fixed some items unintentionally displaying a recycle option

Fixed multiple achievements issues that wouldn't unlock as intended

Fixed some visual issues in Temple

Fixed Smoker's third quest displaying the wrong name and icon

Fixed an issue causing scarabs from the swarm to become invisible

Fixed missing icons on UI for mouse users

Fixed a generation issue in Port that caused duplicate exits to Garden

Fixed stomp on breakable floors not working as intended