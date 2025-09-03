Hi there! A new patch just went live, here is the list of changes and fixes:
Changes:
Added an option to hide version number
Bugfix:
Fixed an issue with weapons and tools sometimes not dealing the intended damage
Adjusted the size of the tentacle's hitbox in Port
Fixed Vayu's protection not working as intended
Fixed multiple localization issues in Farsi
Fixed an issue with some doors in Palace not having colliders
Fixed some items unintentionally displaying a recycle option
Fixed multiple achievements issues that wouldn't unlock as intended
Fixed some visual issues in Temple
Fixed Smoker's third quest displaying the wrong name and icon
Fixed an issue causing scarabs from the swarm to become invisible
Fixed missing icons on UI for mouse users
Fixed a generation issue in Port that caused duplicate exits to Garden
Fixed stomp on breakable floors not working as intended
Fixed multiple typos
Thanks a lot for all the reports, and have fun!
Cheers,
The EE team.
