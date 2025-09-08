 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19840410
Update notes via Steam Community

Josh Ginger Beard and the Ghost of Pirate are calling you on an adventure! Meet Cpt. Xana and find the Treasure of Davy Jones.

Mystery Manor is getting ready for a hike! A getaway in the heart of nature and a cozy campsite await. Patrick Wilkinson will ensure your safety in a forest full of adventure and gifts!

New season! The price of success can be steep. A terrifying curse strips a young man of his flesh and blood. Solve the mystery while there's still precious little time to save him.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3077661
