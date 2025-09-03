Alpha Net 8.5.1
1 Fixed a bug with star movement
2 Adjusted the exit panel
3 Added more affix types
4 Added affix translations
5 Added affix packaging
6 Added knockback types for stacked affixes
7 Added critical hit chance for stacked affixes
8 Added five male hair styles
9 Added five female hair styles
10 Added animations for male hair
11 Added animations for female hair
12 Added content to the hair selection interface
13 Fixed a bug with incorrect character item hair display
Changed files in this update