3 September 2025 Build 19840320 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.5.1

1 Fixed a bug with star movement

2 Adjusted the exit panel

3 Added more affix types

4 Added affix translations

5 Added affix packaging

6 Added knockback types for stacked affixes

7 Added critical hit chance for stacked affixes

8 Added five male hair styles

9 Added five female hair styles

10 Added animations for male hair

11 Added animations for female hair

12 Added content to the hair selection interface

13 Fixed a bug with incorrect character item hair display

