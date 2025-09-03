Wheel of Fortune for Sectors

The Wheel of Fortune now works on Sectors! It comes with one craft mode that lets you choose the Affix(es) you are looking for.

In order to work, the Small Opal must have been returned to Kiki.

Sector Blueprints

Astral Dice learned a new trick! On Sector items, an Astral Dice extracts the Sector's Blueprint, containing all of its Affixes. A Blueprint can be used to imprint the extracted Affixes onto any non-unique Sector item and can be used 10 times. The Dice Stash tab has been reorganized to contain a Blueprint slot.

Misc Stash Tab

A few players have asked for a stash tab where they can place items as they wish. The Misc Stash Tab contains 50 new slots to loosely organize items. As with other stash tabs, items can be stacked on top of each other. Each of those 50 new slots can contain up to 50 stacked items.

Minion Movement Rework

Minions used to overshoot their targets, and with the new Minion Dash Mod their movement often felt sluggish. Their pathing has now been reworked to feel much snappier and more precise. As a bonus, Carlo and Kiki will follow you smoothly on missions without awkwardly circling around you.

Enemy spawn improvements

Version 0.5 introduced an enemy spawn queue to handle endgame waves too large to fit on screen at once. Enemies have always respected a 600-unit safety corridor around players, but until now that check only happened when they were added to the queue, not when they actually spawned. The corridor has been expanded to 800 units, and the check is now performed at the moment of spawning.

No more enemies popping up directly under your ship!

Better NPC dialog selection

Interacting with NPCs during missions used to feel clumsy. You had to stand very close, and it was easy to step out of the interaction zone by accident, forcing you to restart the entire dialogue. This has been polished, and interactions now feel much more natural.

Bugfixes and Improvements

Death Threshold can not be higher than 90%

Added sounds to Laser

Properly localize Prefix and Suffix titles on Wheel of Fortune selection

Reduce friction of Trinity Realm mission layout

Octron Affix "Increased damage per dash slot" is now global

Improved Viral Nexus description

Improved enemy HP bar layout, visibility of deflector shield and bosses have a slightly increased HP bar height

There is now an actual choice for level 4 and level 8 missions at the beginning of the game

Fixed a glitch when quickly doing secret trades with Carlo

This is the final content patch before the big endgame update Astroloot – Octron the Deep, launching this November.

Thank you for playing Early Access, and stay tuned!