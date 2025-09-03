Hey pilots!
I've been out for a very long time - like 4 years - but I plan to continue development again as from this month 🎉
I've pushed some minor changes to the game today before I begin actually working on adding any heavy features.
- Disabling the story campaign for now as it only had 2 levels and made no sense to be made accessible yet - but I will be adding a lot more to this very soon!
- Bunch of other smaller fixes/adjustments across the board as I find my way around again
Expect a lot more very soon :) Thanks so much for sticking with Art of Space for so long! 🚀🚀
