This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today, September 4, 2025, Craftopia celebrates its 5th anniversary since releasing into early access!

We would like to thank all our players, from the bottom of our hearts, for supporting Craftopia over these years.

The 5th anniversary update is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 9, 2025!

Until now, our updates have mainly focused on expanding the world map as part of the shift to a seamless world experience. In our previous update, we introduced the "Empty Island," which allows players to enjoy Craftopia their way without having to worry about the terrain getting in the way!

For this 5th anniversary, we take that idea even further with a brand-new landscape editing feature! Now you can design the world as you see fit!

Please check out the 5th Anniversary Update trailer to see this exciting new feature for yourself!

Craftopia will continue moving forward toward its 6th anniversary and its full release.

We are committed to working hard for you, our fans, who have been so passionate about this labour of love of ours.

We hope you'll continue to support us on this wonderful journey.

Thank you again for playing Craftopia!

Craftopia Development Team