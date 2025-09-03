PlayM2M – Hero Ghost

Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.2 (include 4.1.1)

Release Date: Sep 03 2025

HEROGHOST UPDATES

Fixed a bug that caused NPC locations to appear incorrectly in the large atlas (shortcut M) in Capital City.

Patrol Commander in the Capital District will no longer appear without an associated mission.

Corrected creature population logic in Land of the Dead – Section II , ensuring consistent monster spawns.

Fixed an issue where characters spawned beneath the terrain when using the Wolf Shaman’s Forest Teleportation .

The bug where quests for character classes other than the currently active class would appear in NPC dialogues has been fixed.

NPC quest indicators have been redesigned to differentiate Available vs. Active missions .

Dynasty-bound quests will no longer be assigned outside the player’s dynasty.

Class-exclusive quests are now properly restricted to the player’s class.

Attribute distribution improved: hovering over a stat in the Character Window now shows a tooltip with real-time feedback

The camera shake on the first attack animation of all character classes has been removed for better gameplay. Now only the last attack animation has camera shake.

Mage Class : Fixed an issue where Mages were unable to target and apply buffs to allied players mounted on creatures.

Game Master ranks are now displayed accurately across the world.

Dorhan (F): Fixed an animation bug that caused the attack animation to run very slowly, unlike all classes. Attack speed is now normal.

Skogr (M): Stabilized attack speed, removed camera shake on the first attack.

Skogr (F): Stabilized the attack animation and fixed an animation bug that caused camera shake to appear before the final combo.

Guild System Expansion : Level 1 guilds can now host up to 50 members , strengthening early-stage community development.

Hotkey Responsiveness : Tool toggles (e.g., Ability's, Quests..) now close when the assigned hotkey is pressed again.

Target/Name Board Optimization : Locale and Empire flags have been removed from the Name Board and shifted exclusively to the Target Board.

The ‘Upgrade Items’ category in the Market Place has been ‘Crafts’ renamed.

Splinter Remover: will now be listed under the ‘Crafts’ category when sold in specialist shops.

Stone Remover: will now be listed under the ‘Crafts’ category when sold in specialist shops.

Stone Remover: Fixed the issue that prevented from being sold in the private shop, it can now be sold in the personal private shop.

Opening crates now correctly logs obtained rewards in both the Chat Info tab and lower-left chat feed .

Beginner Chest: The number of 30x cloaks of courage given in the starting chest has been increased to 75 to improve the new player experience.

Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.1

Release Date: August 06 2025 ( Outdated )

(i) The this release notes could not be published on August 6, 2025 for certain reasons, so they have been included in the active release notes.

Production Window: Fixed a display bug where upgrade chances appeared incorrectly; upgrade probabilities are now fully hidden and governed exclusively by the RNG factor.

Chat Window: Corrected an issue where one of the eleven available language flags failed to display; all flags are now visible and selectable.

Chat Interface: The Chat button icon has been hidden to reduce UI clutter, as chat access remains fully functional via the ENTER key.

NPC Placement: The Solon Guardian has been removed from the Capital to preserve geographical consistency and is now available only within the Palace map.

PvP Boss NPC: Permanently removed from the City zone.

Loot System: Corrected a drop table error where the Eormenor Chest continuously yielded the Dorhan Anax Shield.