Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.2 (include 4.1.1)
Release Date: Sep 03 2025
The client LRC (Local Repository Cache) has been cleared and the new asset repository has been updated, so your first login may take much longer than usual. Players experiencing LRCUtils errors are kindly requested to delete the cache_local folder.
HEROGHOST UPDATES
Gameplay & World
Fixed an issue where characters spawned beneath the terrain when using the Wolf Shaman’s Forest Teleportation.
Corrected creature population logic in Land of the Dead – Section II, ensuring consistent monster spawns.
Patrol Commander in the Capital District will no longer appear without an associated mission.
Fixed a bug that caused NPC locations to appear incorrectly in the large atlas (shortcut M) in Capital City.
Quest & Progression
Quest distribution logic has been reinforced:
Class-exclusive quests are now properly restricted to the player’s class.
Dynasty-bound quests will no longer be assigned outside the player’s dynasty.
NPC quest indicators have been redesigned to differentiate Available vs. Active missions.
The bug where quests for character classes other than the currently active class would appear in NPC dialogues has been fixed.
Character & Classes
Game Master ranks are now displayed accurately across the world.
Mage Class: Fixed an issue where Mages were unable to target and apply buffs to allied players mounted on creatures.
The camera shake on the first attack animation of all character classes has been removed for better gameplay. Now only the last attack animation has camera shake.
Newly created characters now feature balanced movement and attack speed ratios.
Attribute distribution improved: hovering over a stat in the Character Window now shows a tooltip with real-time feedback
Animation & Replication
Skogr (F): Stabilized the attack animation and fixed an animation bug that caused camera shake to appear before the final combo.
Skogr (M): Stabilized attack speed, removed camera shake on the first attack.
Dorhan (F): Fixed an animation bug that caused the attack animation to run very slowly, unlike all classes. Attack speed is now normal.
Social & Guild
Guild System Expansion: Level 1 guilds can now host up to 50 members, strengthening early-stage community development.
UI & UX Improvements
Target/Name Board Optimization: Locale and Empire flags have been removed from the Name Board and shifted exclusively to the Target Board.
Hotkey Responsiveness: Tool toggles (e.g., Ability's, Quests..) now close when the assigned hotkey is pressed again.
Loot & Economy
Loot Chests:
Opening crates now correctly logs obtained rewards in both the Chat Info tab and lower-left chat feed.
Fixed duplicate “Chest Opened” system messages.
Stone Remover: Fixed the issue that prevented from being sold in the private shop, it can now be sold in the personal private shop.
Stone Remover: will now be listed under the ‘Crafts’ category when sold in specialist shops.
Splinter Remover: will now be listed under the ‘Crafts’ category when sold in specialist shops.
The ‘Upgrade Items’ category in the Market Place has been ‘Crafts’ renamed.
Beginner Experience
Beginner Chest: The number of 30x cloaks of courage given in the starting chest has been increased to 75 to improve the new player experience.
UI & GUI
New nameplate and level view
Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.1
Release Date: August 06 2025 (Outdated)
(i) The this release notes could not be published on August 6, 2025 for certain reasons, so they have been included in the active release notes.
Category: Corrections
Production Window: Fixed a display bug where upgrade chances appeared incorrectly; upgrade probabilities are now fully hidden and governed exclusively by the RNG factor.
Chat Window: Corrected an issue where one of the eleven available language flags failed to display; all flags are now visible and selectable.
Chat Interface: The Chat button icon has been hidden to reduce UI clutter, as chat access remains fully functional via the ENTER key.
NPC Placement: The Solon Guardian has been removed from the Capital to preserve geographical consistency and is now available only within the Palace map.
PvP Boss NPC: Permanently removed from the City zone.
Loot System: Corrected a drop table error where the Eormenor Chest continuously yielded the Dorhan Anax Shield.
Wu-zhein Run: Resolved an issue where high-level players were not receiving keys as intended.
Category: New Features
Cyclops Run: A new endgame dungeon is now available. Requirements: completion of the Naga Run and a minimum level of 205.
King Guivre Run: Introduced as a progression-tier raid encounter. Requirements: completion of the Cyclops Run and a minimum level of 225.
Bloodrabbit Item: A new, event-exclusive consumable item granting +5% Average Damage for 5 hours of online time.
Category: Store Content
Premium Consumables (80 hours online duration each):
Premium Attack: +350 Max Attack Damage
Premium Defense: +350 Defense
Premium Health: +3500 HP
Premium Skill: +20% Spell Speed
Guivre Ticket: A new access item for the King Guivre encounter. Obtainable both via the Store and through in-game progression.
Category: Changes
Starter Chest Adjustments: The Rahun Talisman has been removed due to insufficient impact. Four new bonus parchments have been added, each providing 9 hours of online-time buffs:
Starting Attack: +150 Max Attack Damage
Starting Defense: +150 Defense
Starting Health: +1500 HP
Starting Skill: +10% Spell Speed
Category: Balancing
Gray Wolf Polymorph Orb: Adjusted to achieve greater class parity and maintain fair gameplay dynamics.
Category: Trade & Market Adjustments
The following items are now designated as untradeable:
Daily Chest
Starter Chest
Lost Skill Book (from Starter Chest)
Regeneration Sphere (from Starter Chest)
Guivre Spirit (cannot be listed on Market)
Broel Elixir (from Mega Starter Chest)
Blood Claw Herb (from Mega Starter Chest – also market-limited)
Let us know your feedback and bug reports using the new launcher tab! Thanks for playing!
