3 September 2025 Build 19840281
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. added a loading screen on startup with some minor feedback to prevent crashes

  2. had an auto setting for weird resolution configs to 1080p or steamdeck resolutions

  3. very likely some audio improvements but would love feedback on that!

