3 September 2025 Build 19840094
Dear players!

Dear players, Due to numerous issues related to payment and gameplay experience, we will conduct temporary maintenance on September 03, 2025, at 20:30 (UTC+8). Please log back into the game after the update is completed.

Update Time:

2025/09/03 20:30 - (UTC+8)


Update Contents:

  1. Added Chapter 6 to the main storyline

  2. Reduced enemy damage reflection coefficients, such as for Boss Abina in 5-30

  3. Rebalanced enemies in Abyssal Ascension floors 130-200, added floors 201-230, special avatar frames will be awarded for completing floors 160/200

  4. Fixed camera abnormalities in some stages

  5. Fixed incorrect content for certain selectable equipment and weapons in the Arena shop

  6. Fixed the issue where teams couldn't be quickly switched in Abyssal Ascension

  7. Fixed the issue where traits couldn't be properly replaced when having 3 or more (In Progress)

  8. Fixed various multilingual text errors

  9. Increased Valkyrie affection level cap to Lv.15

  10. Fixed the patch ineffectiveness issue

  11. Monopoly event will open on September 5th, stay tuned

Thank you for all feedbacks, suggestion and wishes! We will continue to listen to your voices and work hard to make this game better!

Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team

