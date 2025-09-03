🌍 World & Locations
Added new location — Garages.
Improved Factory location — added many new details to enhance visual atmosphere.
Added Wooden Plank Stacks to the Sawmill (yield 2–4 planks per hit when mined).
🧟 Enemies
Added new zombie type — Runners.
Extremely fast movement speed.
Low health.
Immune to stun and knockdown effects.
Fixed a bug with zombies spawning in the air.
🔥 Effects & Atmosphere
Added visual effects for campfires.
Added sound effects for campfires.
Fixed visibility of other players' flashlights in multiplayer mode.
🎮 Interface & Content
Added a new achievement.
Updated Discord link in the main menu.
Released a new official game trailer.
📢 Attention
🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.
🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 OR 0.0.8 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.
