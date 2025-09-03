 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19839928 Edited 3 September 2025 – 12:52:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌍 World & Locations

  • Added new location — Garages.

  • Improved Factory location — added many new details to enhance visual atmosphere.

  • Added Wooden Plank Stacks to the Sawmill (yield 2–4 planks per hit when mined).

🧟 Enemies

  • Added new zombie type — Runners.

    • Extremely fast movement speed.

    • Low health.

    • Immune to stun and knockdown effects.

  • Fixed a bug with zombies spawning in the air.

🔥 Effects & Atmosphere

  • Added visual effects for campfires.

  • Added sound effects for campfires.

  • Fixed visibility of other players' flashlights in multiplayer mode.

🎮 Interface & Content

  • Added a new achievement.

  • Updated Discord link in the main menu.

  • Released a new official game trailer.

📢 Attention

🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.

🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 OR 0.0.8 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.

Changed files in this update

