🌍 World & Locations

Added new location — Garages.

Improved Factory location — added many new details to enhance visual atmosphere.

Added Wooden Plank Stacks to the Sawmill (yield 2–4 planks per hit when mined).

🧟 Enemies

Added new zombie type — Runners. Extremely fast movement speed. Low health. Immune to stun and knockdown effects.

Fixed a bug with zombies spawning in the air.

🔥 Effects & Atmosphere

Added visual effects for campfires.

Added sound effects for campfires.

Fixed visibility of other players' flashlights in multiplayer mode.

🎮 Interface & Content

Added a new achievement .

Updated Discord link in the main menu.

Released a new official game trailer.

📢 Attention

🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.

🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 OR 0.0.8 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.